It should be clear for everyone to see: USC would have been competitive in College Football Playoff

People are going to say that since Utah beat USC 47-24 in the Pac-12 Championship Game — and Utah lost three games this season — it’s a reach to say that the Trojans would have been competitive in the College Football Playoff semifinals had they gotten that far.

USC skeptics would also make the claim that since Brett Neilon would not play in the game (Andrew Vorhees might not have opted out of a playoff semifinal, as opposed to the Cotton Bowl, and the same goes for Jordan Addison), USC would not have its best and strongest offensive line. Fair point there.

However, one can factor in the Neilon injury and still make the claim that USC would have been competitive in the playoff if it had gotten past Utah. At the very least, Saturday’s two semifinals moved the needle closer to — not farther away from — that conclusion.

Let’s discuss this:

THESE SEMIFINALS WERE BASICALLY LIKE USC GAMES IN OCTOBER AND NOVEMBER

51-45.

42-41. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) January 1, 2023

CONTEXT

The Michigan explosive defensive numbers were such a joke. They played little sisters of the poor 10/13 games — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) December 31, 2022

SOFT NON-CON SCHEDULE

Stuck are you telling me the team that scheduled Hawaii, UConn, and Colorado State before an entire conference slate playing corn fed white boys was not enough to prepare them to face an explosive offense? I, for one, am shocked! — luka donthičć (@ohhmatty) December 31, 2022

BIG TEN WAS DOWN

Also the Michigan red zone defense numbers. You ain’t playing the Nebraska backup qB anymore. Get shoved — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) December 31, 2022

SLOPPY FIESTA BOWL

Tipped picks, PIs on hail Mary’s, time-outs on missed field goals, refusal to sneaks, still losing to the “overrated big 12 team” stunning https://t.co/L0SjWHenPJ — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) December 31, 2022

BIG TEN COMPETITION

MAYBE the reason Michigan was 3rd in the nation in total defense and Ohio State was 12th was because Big Ten offenses were really, really, really, REALLY mediocre — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) January 1, 2023

GEORGIA'S SECONDARY WOULD HAVE BEEN ROASTED BY USC'S PASSING GAME

Everyone acting surprised that the Ohio State passing game with an NFL quarterback and NFL receivers is working against a Georgia secondary that gave up over 500 passing yards to LSU in the SEC Championship. — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) January 1, 2023

THERE WAS REAL PARITY THIS SEASON

I tried explaining … Yes, TCU is in the NC No, it didn't win its conference, Kansas State did Yes, the team that got trucked by Bama No, Ohio State didn't win Big Ten Yes, Michigan did Yes, Ohio State might play TCU for the national title No, the Bears aren't playing — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) January 1, 2023

BEFORE THE LATE RALLY, GEORGIA COACHED POORLY

Todd Monken is losing this game for UGA. Trying to be cute in his play calling is killing Georgia’s momentum. — East (@Jbeast42) January 1, 2023

UNPREPARED DEFENSES CALEB WILLIAMS WOULD HAVE FEASTED ON

Guys running open in 2 man route designs. Trying to decide whether Georgia or Michigan’s defense was more unprepared. — Ks (@ks65716) January 1, 2023

LOOKED LIKE USC AGAINST UTAH

Ohio State allergic to tackling… Georgia (-5.5) evens it up pic.twitter.com/GKam0y7BEh — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) January 1, 2023

TCU SECONDARY LOSES THE PLOT

Michigan wide receivers are running WIDE open in the deep middle of TCU’s secondary. Please just let someone sit back there and make J.J. McCarthy throw literally anywhere else. — Sam Teets (@Sam_Teets33) December 31, 2022

THIS COULD HAVE BEEN JORDAN ADDISON

You be the judge 👀 This touchdown pass for Michigan was overturned, but was it the right call 🤔 pic.twitter.com/0ixd27gIO8 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 31, 2022

SEE HOW EASY THIS WAS AGAINST GEORGIA'S D?

C.J. Stroud drops in his 4th TD pass of the night 🎯 pic.twitter.com/p6w83xC348 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2023

BEST TACKLER ON THE FIELD

The turf monster strikes again 😅💨 pic.twitter.com/SmbjvuZqJj — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2023

44 TOTAL POINTS IN 3RD QUARTER OF TCU-MICHIGAN

38 TOTAL POINTS IN 2ND QUARTER OF OHIO STATE-GEORGIA

One half down, one to go 🍿 #CFBPlayoff Stroud: 15/19, 238 Pass Yds, 3 Pass TD Bennett: 12/18, 191 Pass Yds, 2 TD, 1 INT pic.twitter.com/G0uKtm2HAP — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2023

BOTTOM LINE

We’re not saying USC would have won. We are saying USC would have been in the game in the fourth quarter. None of the four playoff teams allowed fewer than 41 points. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud played like a No. 1 pick, but even the other three quarterbacks in the semifinals — not nearly as talented as Stroud — scored tons of touchdowns and points. None of these four teams were dominant or overpowering. Georgia figured to be the best candidate for that distinction, but the Dawgs were largely outplayed by Ohio State and stole the game late after trailing by 14 on two separate occasions (21-7 and 38-24). There was no dominant team in college football this season. USC would have had a chance.

Seize your opportunities when you have them. That’s the lesson for the Trojans … and everyone else.

