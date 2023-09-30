Cleanup Efforts Underway in Hoboken After Record-Breaking Rainfall

Cleanup efforts were underway in parts of New Jersey on Saturday, September 30, the city’s mayor said, after record-breaking rainfall triggered severe flooding in the area.

Footage filmed by Polina Yeliseyev shows floodwaters outside her home in Hoboken on Friday afternoon.

On Saturday morning, Mayor Ravinder Bhalla said crews has been out since the early hours to clear storm debris from roads and sidewalks, and thanked local emergency services for their response throughout Friday’s storm. Credit: Polina Yeliseyev via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]