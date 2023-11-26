Clean sheet kings Nice keep pressure on PSG

Terem Moffi bagged his fourth of the season fro Nice (Valery HACHE)

Nice kept an eighth consecutive clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Toulouse on Sunday that keeps the Riviera outfit breathing down the necks of Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1.

Paris thumped Monaco 5-2 on Friday and have 30 points from 13 games while Nice have 29 and Monaco 24.

Goalkeeper Marcin Bulka hasn't conceded a goal in Ligue 1 for 723 minutes, more than eight games ago.

Nice have yet to fall behind in their 13 Ligue 1 matches this term breaking the record of 12 held since the 1984-85 season by Bordeaux.

And while they have only conceded a miserly four goals all season, they have only scored 14, which pales by comparison with PSG on 34.

"Our main strength is our defence," said Nice coach Francesco Farioli.

"We arent interested in statistics, but it's nice racking up the points," he said.

On Sunday at Nice's fabulous stadium the Allianz Riviera striker Terem Moffi scored the only goal of the game on 54 minutes for his fourth goal of the Ligue 1 season with a simple tap in after being set up by Morgan Sanson.

Later Sunday struggling giants Lyon host Lille desperate for points as they sit rock bottom of Ligue 1 on seven points from 11 matches.

Lens extended their unbeaten run in Ligue 1 to eight matches on Saturday with a 3-0 victory at Clermont, before turning their attentions to Wednesday's Champions League game at Arsenal.

Marseille's winless run stretched to four league matches after a 1-1 draw at Strasbourg.

The southern giants fell behind early on as Emanuel Emegha put the home team ahead, although Jonathan Clauss levelled before the half-hour mark.

But Gennaro Gattuso's men could not find a winner and sit ninth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

