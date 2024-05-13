Clean-up operation under way at Old Trafford

[Getty Images]

Manchester United are mopping up this morning after more than a month’s worth of rain fell in two hours around the end of their Premier League game with Arsenal yesterday.

United say 41mm of rain fell in the two hours following the final whistle of the defeat by Arsenal. Last year, only 29mm fell at Old Trafford in the whole of May.

The extreme conditions, which affected a wide area of Greater Manchester and Cheshire, led to rain pouring off the roof into parts of the Sir Bobby Charlton Stand.

There was some leakage into the stand while other areas of the ground, including the away dressing room were also affected.

The stadium is drying out and a clean-up operation is ongoing to ensure Old Trafford is fine to host its final game of the season, against Newcastle on Wednesday.