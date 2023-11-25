Clean, old-fashioned hate: UGA, Georgia Tech fans celebrate one of state’s oldest traditions

Georgians are getting ready for some clean, old-fashioned hate for tonight when the University of Georgia Bulldogs take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

The rivalry, dubbed “Clean, Old Fashioned Hate,” will kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Bobby Dodd Stadium and will be broadcast on Channel 2 Action News.

The Bulldogs come into this matchup as the No. 1 team in the nation, riding a 28-game winning streak. It will be the first of two consecutive games in Atlanta for the Bulldogs, as the team will face off with No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Dec. 2.

Before meeting on the football field, students participated in another tradition lost during the pandemic.

On Friday, the Georgia Tech and University of Georgia chapters of Phi Gamma Delta set their rivalry aside for the 23rd annual Run for the Kids benefiting Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The members ran 77 miles from Athens to Atlanta, carrying Saturday game ball to raise money for the organization.

UGA Chris Cassidy ran a little over two of those miles.

“This event has been able to raise $30,000 within one year so hundreds of thousands of it for Children’s Healthcare,” Cassidy said.

The event has been a tradition since the 1970s and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the nonprofit healthcare network, Georgia Tech officials said.

“This event is unique because we’re bridging the gap between UGA and Georgia Tech,” Georgia Tech student Jacob Keenan said. “In a week where our rivalry is the strongest, we come together for this common cause along with the broader Atlanta community because Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has become a beacon of hope for a lot of people here.”

Now, the students can celebrate completing their run with some clean, old-fashioned hate.

“You’re playing for something every time you play them,” UGA football coach Kirby Smart said. “You’re playing for a state championship. I think that’s always important.”

The Yellow Jackets’ last victory over the Bulldogs on the football field was back in 2016. Georgia Tech has only defeated Georgia four times since 2000.

“When you come to the season, there are two goals: there’s the goal of going to a bowl game, alright, and there’s a goal to beat Georgia,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said.

Both sides will be playing for the Governor’s Cup. The winning seniors get a personalized engraved replica of the statue, while those on the losing team get commemorative watches.

