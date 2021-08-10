Clean Group Sydney Explains How to Choose Daily Commercial Cleaners in Sydney

Sydney, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group Sydney, a Syndey commercial cleaning services company, has recently released a blog post that explains what is a daily commercial cleaning and how to choose the right cleaning professionals to provide the service in Sydney. Daily cleaning is essential because businesses have to keep their office space clean at all times, especially if they receive guests and customers frequently, in view of the threat posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Keeping the office premises clean will also provide that great first impression to potential clients. They want to point out that keeping the office clean is easy when businesses get the help of a professional cleaning company like Clean Group Sydney.

Stephen Matthews, Commercial Cleaning Manager at Clean Group Sydney, says, “Cleaning an office space is quite different from cleaning an entire business office. In your office space, you’re less regulated on how clean it needs to be kept, especially if you have a private office space. While you might have some minimum cleaning standards you need to maintain, it’s straightforward or low management. Entire office spaces are larger in size, have more rigorous cleaning procedures due to the high amount of traffic in the area, and require a lot more effort from whoever is cleaning them.”

Professional daily commercial cleaning includes various cleaning activities to keep the commercial or office space clean and functioning properly. These are intended not just the ensure cleanliness but also to help extend the life of office equipment, furniture, floors, and other parts of the office.

Vacuuming is an essential component of the daily cleaning process. This is used to get rid of all the dirt and debris from the floor areas, furniture, and other items in the office. It ensures a dust-free environment, which can help protect the health of workers or customers who have allergies.

They will also perform daily mopping of all tiled and hard floor areas. This is vital because many people walk on the floors in commercial and office spaces every day, whether they are clients or employees. They are likely to be carrying some germs on the soles of their shoes. Mopping helps to keep the floors as clean as possible. It can also help prolong the colour and life of hard floor tiles.

Wiping down and disinfecting all glass surfaces is another important daily cleaning task. The coronavirus and other germs tend to last longer on hard and non-porous surfaces, such as glass surfaces, which is why these surfaces need to be cleaned and disinfected every day. This helps to keep employees and customers safe from infection.

The Clean Group Sydney professional cleaners will also empty all trash bins and wash them whenever needed. This must also be done every day because the garbage can harbour germs and can also give rise to unwanted odours that can upset both employees and customers. This is one of the most important daily cleaning tasks that should never be missed.

Daily polishing of brass surfaces and similar surfaces is also essential. Just like glass surfaces, these non-porous surfaces allow viruses to remain viable for several days, increasing the chances of infection. Polished and shiny brass surfaces also enhance brand perception of image from the point of view of customers.

Disinfection of hard surfaces, such as tiles, floors, and kitchen and bathroom surfaces, also needs to be done every day. These surfaces are often touched or walked on by many people, and should be cleaned with a mild disinfectant to ensure that germs are eliminated.

Wiping down of light switches and door handles also need to be done daily because these parts of the office are frequently touched, leading to the possibility of spreading viruses, such as the coronavirus.

And finally, ensuring that the bathroom and break spaces are clean must be done every day. The professional cleaners will typically spray on all surfaces in the toilet, including sinks, and doors, and appliances. They should also wipe down all surfaces, refill all soap dispensers, wipe all dishwashers and clear all dishes, and wipe down and disinfect all basins, add new liners, and empty all trash bins.

