Clayton Tune still lacking special moments in Arizona Cardinals' loss to Chiefs

Nothing has been announced and nothing has been promised secretly, near as we can tell, but the Cardinals clearly have a very deep interest in finding out exactly what they have in rookie quarterback Clayton Tune.

There’s been speculation that he’s pushing veteran Colt McCoy for the starting spot until Kyler Murray returns from his ACL rehab, but that can’t be confirmed because coach Jonathan Gannon refuses to confirm just about anything relating to starting spots.

Tune, though, got an ample size of snaps during Saturday night’s preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium to make his case. He came in midway through the second quarter and played all but the final three minutes of the fourth, but for the second straight outing, his performance was uneven.

Box Score: Chiefs 38, Cardinals 10

He was 12 of 24 for 133 yards with no touchdowns, no interceptions and he wasn’t sacked during Arizona’s 38-10 loss. Although he did help direct the second-team offense, well, most of it, to the team’s only two scoring drives, he didn’t really do anything special or off the charts.

And that’s what Tune needs to do if anyone truly believes the Cardinals are having a wide-open competition for the “temporary” starting quarterback job. Did he look a little bit better than McCoy, who was 5 of 8 for 25 yards with no TDs, no picks and no sacks? Yes, he did, but only probably because he got to play the majority of the game.

There are some sound reasons why the Cardinals might contemplate having Tune as their starter to open the regular season. He’s younger, much more mobile (he rushed six times for a team-high 35 yards on Saturday) and it looks like he has the stronger arm. What do the Cardinals really have to lose by picking him as the starter over McCoy?

It's not like Arizona is poised to go to the playoffs in 2023. The Cardinals are in the early process of a rebuild and what’s wrong with letting some of the young talent on this team see what it can do in the spotlight? It’s not like McCoy still won’t be a wealth of information in the quarterback room or on the sideline during games. He’s like having an extra coach.

But here’s the thing: Clayton Tune has to earn his spot on the roster and his place on the depth chart. Gannon can’t and won’t just hand him the starting job. After two preseason games, Tune just hasn’t done enough to warrant a promotion from backup.

He’ll likely get one more chance next Saturday when the Cardinals close out the preseason at the Minnesota Vikings to move the needle. It’s safe to say McCoy won’t play. But if Gannon splits the snaps somewhat equally between Tune, David Blough and Jeff Driskel, McCoy won’t be in any danger of losing the starting job.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Clayton Tune still lacking special moments in Arizona Cardinals' loss to Chiefs