Clayton Tune expected to start for Cardinals vs. Browns

The Arizona Cardinals did not announce who would be their starting quarterback on Sunday when they take on the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 9. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said the decision would be made between activating Kyler Murray from PUP and starting him or going with rookie Clayton Tune by Saturday morning.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Tune is expected to get the start.

This matches what Schefter told ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss on Monday.

Tune will make his first career start. He has played one snap all season, a fake punt pas he completed for four yards.

If Tune starts, Jef Driskel will likely be elevated from the practice squad to be the backup. Murray will likely remain on PUP one final weekend before having to be activated by Wednesday.

It will be a tough game for Tune, who faces the league’s No. 1 defense, one of the league’s best individual pass rushers in Myles Garrett and will be without running backs James Conner and Emari Demercado, tight end Zach Ertz and might be without receiver Michael Wilson.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire