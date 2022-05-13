Clayton Kershaw scratched by Dodgers, won't face Phillies

Phillies catch a big break in series at Dodger Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

After winning the first of a four-game series at Dodger Stadium, the Phillies are catching a break.

Clayton Kershaw, originally scheduled to start Friday night, is instead going on the injured list with a lower back issue.

The Phils will face right-hander Walker Buehler Friday and lefty Julio Urias Sunday. The Dodgers haven't yet named a starter for Saturday.

Kershaw is 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA, has a 1.36 ERA against the Phillies over the last eight seasons and has the lowest career ERA for any starting pitcher since Walter Johnson's career ended in 1927. So this helps.

Buehler is a tough customer in his own right so the benefit won't be felt until Saturday. Buehler is 4-1 with a 1.96 ERA and has allowed one run in his last 21 innings. He hasn't faced the Phillies since 2019.

Kyle Gibson (3-1, 2.94) starts for the Phils, who are 3-1 so far on their seven-game road trip.

