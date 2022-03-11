Clayton Kershaw returning to Dodgers on 1-year deal, per report

A Dodgers legend is staying in Los Angeles.

Free agent pitcher Clayton Kershaw is returning to the Dodgers on a one-year deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent left-hander Clayton Kershaw is in agreement with the Dodgers on a one-year deal, pending a physical, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 11, 2022

The deal is worth $17 million, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

The deal will extend the most decorated Dodgers career of the century. Kershaw has been a member of the Dodgers organization since they drafted him in 2006, and he has since put up a Hall of Fame-level career three Cy Young Awards, an MVP award, eight All-Star nods, a Gold Glove, five ERA awards and a World Series title in 2020.

Dodgers get good news with Clayton Kershaw

This offseason was the first time Kershaw ever hit free agency, and drew plenty of interest after a walk year in which he posted a 3.55 ERA and 144 strikeouts in 121.2 innings. The Texas Rangers in particular loomed as a possibility, as both Kershaw's hometown team and a team clearly not afraid of breaking the bank these days.

Instead, Kershaw re-upped with the Dodgers for one more year. He could test the free agency waters once again next winter, but Dodgers fans will certainly welcome his return after what the team has already lost.

Before the MLB owners' lockout put the entire offseason on ice, the Dodgers lost All-Star shortstop Corey Seager to the Rangers on a 10-year, $325 million deal and former Cy Young winner Max Scherzer to the New York Mets on a three-year, $130 million deal. The team did manage to retain the versatile and underrated Chris Taylor with $60 million over four years.

Losing Kershaw would have been a brutal blow for the Dodgers, both emotionally and on the field, after a 106-win season that fell short of an NL West title and a World Series repeat. Now, the team can proceed forward with a rotation anchored by Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Julio Urias, with players like Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and, possibly, Trevor Bauer.