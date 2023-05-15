Clayton Kershaw not expected to miss Dodgers start after death of his mother

Clayton Kershaw is expected to take the mound for his scheduled start Tuesday despite the recent death of his mother.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters of the plan Sunday, per the Los Angeles Times.

“He’s doing OK,” Roberts said. “I’m sure this is a day he has a heavy heart. But as far as I understand, he’ll make his start on Tuesday.”

Roberts clarified the baseball plans after Kershaw's wife, Ellen, announced Saturday that his mother, Marianne, died earlier in the day. Ellen made the announcement at the dedication of two Inglewood baseball fields sponsored by Kershaw's charity, Kershaw's Challenge. She said Marianne — who raised Kershaw as a single mother — cultivated his love for baseball.

"One person in particular cultivated that love in Clayton, his dear mama, Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games," Ellen said. "She sat front row, cheering him on, not so subtly, and would keep score in a book to keep her nerves at bay. ...

“She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ball player that he is today.”

The Dodgers are scheduled to face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

Clayton Kershaw is expected to pitch against the Twins on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Kershaw is off to an outstanding start for the Dodgers, who are in first place in the NL West with a 26-15 record. The three-time Cy Young winner boats a 2.36 ERA and 0.946 WHIP with 56 strikeouts and 10 walks in 49 2/3 innings. He leads the NL in wins with a 6-2 record on the mound.

The Dodgers have a contingency plan in case Kershaw can't go Tuesday. They scratched top pitching prospect Gavin Stone from his scheduled Triple-A start on Sunday and have the option to call him up if needed.