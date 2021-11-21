Clayton Keller strikes in overtime, Coyotes rally late for win over Red Wings

The offense that the Coyotes found in their previous game wasn't there Saturday night against the Detroit Red Wings. But there was a dramatic late goal from Ryan Dzingel with 6:29 to play in the game.

And then, Clayton Keller's overtime goal 25 seconds into the extra session to give the Coyotes a dramatic 2-1 win, their second in the past three games.

It was an emotional night for many, the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game. Keller was tearful after the game, talking about his grandfather who before he died of cancer was instrumental in Keller's younger days in hockey.

Keller pointed upward after his winning goal.

"Stuck with it. We got pucks to the net. We had the puck a lot in the third (period) and could have ended it before that (overtime)," Keller said. "Definitely good to see that one go in for sure."

The game's first goal came in the first period, with the Red Wings' Dylan Larkin scoring on a breakaway at 8:41 after an unfortunate sequence for the Coyotes. Teammate Lucas Raymond was able to flip a loose puck away from three converging Coyotes players, leaving Larkin open with no one in his way but Wedgewood for the goal.

The Coyotes (3-13-2) have earned five points from two wins and an overtime loss in their past three games. That's progress after a going winless in their first 11 games.

Scott Wedgewood stopped 33 shots in another strong performance for the Coyotes goalie. He has been the winning goaltender in all three of the team's wins.

The Coyotes got a scare late in the second period when a power play shot from Robby Fabbri of Detroit struck Wedgewood in the lower collarbone, and the goalie fell forward onto the ice. After being checked by a trainer, Wedgewood was able to continue.

“Yeah, it was just a power play, one-timer, it’s hard to pick them up you know, on their own, but through a screen it just kind of came outside our guy’s knee late. The tough part when you brace to take one high like that, you actually create a pocket between your pads and it just caught me right in the collarbone," Wedgewood said. "So, just a stinger, and in the moment you just kind of take the impact and it feels worse for wear there. But, we’ll look at it, nothing of concern after I came in for the intermission. Just a fluke play, and you get more than what people notice sometimes, and it definitely hurt."

The Red Wings almost added to their lead when Vladislav Namestnikov hit the post with a shot with 2:04 left in the second. But the Coyotes killed two penalties and stayed within a goal despite no shots on goal for more than eight minutes.

Wedgewood ended up with 16 saves alone in the second period.

"We still have to battle really hard every day and we do. We have a group that doesn't mind the work, don't the grind," Coyotes head coach André Tourigny said. "For sure it's more fun when you get some results. We don't get ahead of ourselves. We stay level. But it's always more fun in the room when you have some smiles and some chirping going."

Shott's time to shine

On Hockey Fights Cancer Night at Gila River Arena, and the team honored Senior Director of Hockey Development Matt Shott, who is getting treatment at the Mayo Clinic for cancer.

Shott has had a major impact on youth hockey in the state for a decade, and has long been a coach and advocate for girls hockey.

Players wore T-shirts with Shott's last name in the back as they arrived at the arena, and Shott greeted them as they headed onto the ice before the game. Two tribute videos featuring friends, players he's coached and co-workers including Lyndsey Fry and Carly Accardo, mother of beloved Coyotes fan and youth hockey player Leighton Accardo, were shown on the scoreboard.

Shott fought back tears as he walked the red carpet for the ceremonial puck drop. He continues to work in hockey development while undergoing treatments.

'Bear' track

Tourigny, on the feeling of Hockey Fights Cancer Night for the team:

Up next

The Coyotes complete their fourth back-to-back set of games Sunday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Kings, the first meeting between the two teams this season. The former Pacific Division rivals will play three times this season.

