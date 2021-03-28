Clayton Keller with a Goal vs. San Jose Sharks
Top UFC women's flyweights will collide on the promotion's June pay-per-view card.
Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.
Donovan Mitchell contributed 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds to guide NBA-leading Utah past the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 118-88 on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, giving the Jazz their first three-game winning streak in a month. A night after leading Brooklyn to a 116-112 win at Portland, James Harden didn't play against Utah because of a sore neck. The Nets, who had won 16 of 18, were without stars Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (family matter) yet again.
Rory McIlroy found himself quickly taking on water Wednesday morning at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event in Austin, Texas. The four-time major champion's tee shot on the fifth hole sailed wide left at Austin Country Club, bounded off the cart path and bounced over a fence before resting in a nearby swimming pool. "I got 3 up in that match early," Poulter said, per the Golf Channel.
The former Super Bowl hero is the latest high-profile acquisition by the Cardinals.
Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.
Matt Harmon looks at five NFL offenses that are the most transformed after the opening of free agency including what could be a fantasy football hotspot in the New York Giants.
The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.
When she was pitching, it was almost impossible to get a hit off her. When she was hitting, it was almost impossible to get her out.
There will not be a quarterback competition between Dalton and Nick Foles.
Tennessee missed the Sweet 16 round for only the fifth time in the tourney's 39-year history.
Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill to recap the messy, if somewhat underwhelming, 2021 NBA trade deadline.
Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with a deep 3 vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/26/2021
AUSTIN, Texas - For those who don't know anything about golf - and there were many rambling around the grounds at Austin Country Club on Saturday - it would have been hard to tell who won and who lost as Jordan Spieth and Matt Kuchar stepped off the ...
After watching Caitlin Clark play, little girls all over the country are begging their parents for a No. 22 Iowa jersey. And that's good for the game.
American Nathan Chen won the men's gold for the third consecutive time at the figure skating world championships on Saturday while early favourite and double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu finished third after his free skate fell apart. Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov captured the ice dance gold, making it the third title Russians had captured this week. Americans Madison Hubble and Zachary Donohue finished second, with Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier securing the bronze for Canada.
Dolphins' trades likely eliminate top prospect from draft shortlist
Danny Ainge explains on "Celtics Pregame Live" how hard it was to trade Celtics center Kendrick Perkins during the 2010-11 NBA season.
The Packers could lose a versatile free agent to the Buffalo Bills.
Tyson Alualu agreed to terms with the Jaguars on a two-year deal worth $6 million on March 16. But the defensive tackle contracted COVID-19, delaying his trip to Jacksonville to sign the contract. With time to ponder the move, Alualu had a change of heart. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Alualu is staying [more]