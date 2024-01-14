Clayton Keller with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild
Clayton Keller (Arizona Coyotes) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 01/13/2024
C.J. Stroud's record-setting rookie season continues on.
Meanwhile shirtless fans braved the sub-zero temperatures in the stands.
A pair of pick 6s blew the game open for the Texans in the second half.
Ward spent two seasons at Washington State and announced on Jan. 1 that he wouldn't use his last year of eligibility.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
There are several intriguing wild-card matchups, so lean on Dalton Del Don to help you set the best daily fantasy lineup for an action-packed weekend.
The Browns are the most heavily backed team at BetMGM.
The Bills' home game on Sunday will be impacted by weather.
The Lions host their first playoff game in 30 years on Sunday night.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
Saban, Belichick, Carroll, Woods and a new-look NFL playoffs all combined for a momentous, nothing-will-ever-be-quite-the-same week.
Texas said Friday it was "just getting started" with a video of Sarkisian.
Three games will take place in London, and one game will be held in Munich.
What's the best game this NFL wild-card weekend?
What a wild week it's been in the NFL (and football in general). We saw titans of the game in Pete Carroll and Nick Saban retiring from coaching while the Patriots parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 24-year marriage. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into all the coaching news and preview a stacked Wild Card weekend slate.
The Cowboys are big favorites, which just increases the heat on them.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Denzel Ward was limited in practice.