Clayton Creasey 'makes it go' for Jones in season-opening win vs. Bethany

JONES — The Jones football team has at least 20 reasons to be optimistic about its chances this season.

That number just happens to match the robust amount of returning starters from the Longhorns' 2022 Class 2A state semifinalist squad.

"It's big," second-year Jones coach Kevin Witt said after the 2A third-ranked Longhorns outlasted past 4A No. 9 Bethany, 20-7, in the season-opening game for both schools Friday night. "Last year, we were just the opposite. We only had three kids that had played, so we have got a lot of experience. Playing 14 games last year gave these guys a lot of extra practices, a lot of extra experience. So we are super excited."

Led by senior standout quarterback Clayton Creasey, Jones (1-0) returns all 11 starters on offense and all of its passing and rushing production from last season. Lastly, only 25 yards of 2022 receiving production was lost to graduation.

"It's a huge advantage, just from a maturity standpoint," Creasey said. "I have been playing with these guys since first grade, so this is Year 12 with them. It's big just having that connection. Being able to talk to each other and communicate, say, 'Hey, I think you should have done this, I think you should have don that.' It's a big thing for us."

Creasey appears poised to build on his breakthrough campaign from last season in which he passed for 2,941 yards, ran for 633 and totaled 37 touchdowns. Against Bethany, the dual-threat signal caller threw for 204 yards, ran for 93 and totaled three touchdowns.

"We put a lot on his plate," Witt said. "He's kind of the guy that makes it go, so we ask a lot out of him and he answers every time."

Creasey provided a big response early in the fourth quarter. After Jones' 20-point lead was trimmed to 20-14, the Longhorns faced a third down and 15 yards to go at the Bethany 40-yard line. Creasey dropped back and located senior receiver Mason Weiher streaking down the middle of the field for a critical 40-yard touchdown that gave Jones some breathing room at 26-14 with 10:46 to go.

"That was huge," said Creasey, who says he will decide on a college destination soon from a group of scholarship offers that include East Central, Central Oklahoma, Henderson State, Oklahoma Baptist and Washburn. "We kept that play in the goodie bag the whole time, we hadn't called it. That was the first time we did. It pretty much just became one on one with the safety and Mason made a great play."

"I was running it, the middle was wide open, we had been saving the play all night," Weiher added. "Fake corner post route, middle was wide open, Creasey made a great throw. Touchdown."

One player who has managed to break through the wall of offensive starters and earn more playing time on that side of the ball is senior Isaiah Sawyer. After playing primarily on defense last season, Sawyer lined up extensively at tailback against Bethany and scored a pair of first-half touchdowns — a 16-yarder on the ground and a 23-yard scoring toss from Creasey — that helped the Longhorns to the aforementioned 20-0 lead.

"I'm really excited," said Sawyer, who ran for 49 yards and collected three receptions for 59. "I'm excited to see where this team is going to go and all of these great players I get to play with."

The Jones defense turns away Bethany on fourth down.

Wildcat quarterback Judson Gilliland threw for 115 yards, ran for 48 and accounted for both touchdowns — one on the ground and one through the air — for Bethany (0-1), but was turned away on each of its final four offensive possessions.

The Jones defense recorded a fourth-down stop and an interception from senior defensive end Braydon Diamond in the final four-plus minutes to seal the its first victory over Bethany in three years.

"Our coaches called the right coverage," said Weiher, who was stout on defense at cornerback all night. "We just played it. Held them at it. Jammed the dudes we needed to jam and didn't let them go anywhere."

Mason Templeton registered three receptions for 50 yards for Jones, which will host Lincoln Christian next Friday. Bethany will have to make its adjustments with a short week as it entertains John Marshall this Thursday.

