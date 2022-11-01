Claypool's 'Angry Runs' scepter being shipped to Chicago after trade to Bears
Wide receiver Chase Claypool's "Angry Runs" scepter is being shipped to Chicago after trade to the Bears.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
The Bills were reportedly interested in Christian McCaffrey but instead landed Hines at the trade deadline after
The Bears preventing WR Chase Claypool from landing with the Packers makes the trade all the sweeter.
MVP of Horror Heidi Klum takes Yahoo behind her most epic Halloween looks, revealing that she's hyperventilated under prosthetics, had restroom malfunctions and was once confused for a Kardashian. "I was like, 'No, not quite."
The Browns continue to field calls for running back Kareem Hunt but "won't be giving him away for nothing."
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Instant reaction to the Lions trading T.J. Hockenson to the Vikings
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
Here's how many pick Ryan Poles has for the 2023 NFL draft after trading for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.
Travis Kelce was forced to watch one of his few NFL lowlights thanks to Eli Manning during ESPN2’s “Monday Night Football” coverage.
When Bryce Harper was a free agent in 2019, the Dodgers offered him a four-year deal worth $180 million. Harper wanted a longer contract and signed a 13-year deal with the Phillies.
Jeff Wilson Jr. left the 49ers in a trade on Tuesday to reunite with a former San Francisco coach who knows him well.
When brainstorming candidates to replace Bryan Harsin, think: Who is the opposite of this coach Auburn fired? Two names fit the bill.
The Chicago Bears trading for much-needed wide receiver Chase Claypool ahead of the trade deadline is sending Green Packers fans on Twitter.
The Steelers should be able to add help along the line of scrimmage with this second-round pick.