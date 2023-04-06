Claybon: Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will split reps this offseason
NFL Network's Patrick Claybon: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will split reps this offseason.
NFL Network's Patrick Claybon: San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will split reps this offseason.
The 49ers appear to have their backup quarterback situation figured out. Now comes the hard part.
Much will change between now and Week 1, but at this moment, which NFL divisions are the most and least competitive? Yahoo Sports looked at various BetMGM odds and put together a composite picture.
Keep up with Tiger Woods entire first round at The Masters.
Hamlin admitted in a podcast after the March 12 race at Phoenix that he slid up to put Chastain in the wall.
Kade McClure wasn't happy after Tatis went yard.
Will Zalatoris was set to return this week after a stomach bug forced him out of the WGC-Match Play last month.
The NBA acknowledged in the decision that officials "could have taken steps to better manage this particular situation."
Sometimes, the simplest of stats are the best. Scott Pianowski highlights some key players making an early-season impact (or lack thereof).
Hill wants to get into "the business side" once his NFL career is over.
Bettors are hoping for a repeat Masters champ.
The first round of the Masters is here.
It's Lampard's second stint in charge of Chelsea. He was fired from his job at Everton in January.
One of the best traditions in American sports returns this week.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald go pick by pick through Charles McDonald's latest 2023 NFL mock draft as they discuss the top prospects and their ideal landing spots.
Tim Anderson was not happy Wednesday afternoon.
UConn's win over SDSU on Monday averaged just 14.69 million viewers.
Kaulig and Hendrick were both penalized in March for what appear to be very similar infractions.
Tyreek Hill is going all out when he faces the Chiefs in Arrowhead next season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his boldest early top-12 rankings for the 2023-24 NBA season!
Let's fade a LIV player and root for an ace.