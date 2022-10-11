Clay Wedin, four-star OL recruit, decommits from Michigan State football

In the midst of a season in which Michigan State football’s offensive line has struggled to open holes for its running backs and keep pass rushers off quarterback Payton Thorne, it appears less help is arriving in 2023 for coach Mel Tucker's crew.

Florida offensive lineman Clay Wedin, a four-star MSU commit for the class of 2023, announced via Twitter on Monday that he was decommitting from MSU.

“After a ton of prayer and thought, I have made the difficult decision to decommit from Michigan State. This decision does not have anything to do with football or academics, it is a personal decision I have made. I do and will continue to have the utmost respect for Michigan State University, the football program, coaches, staff, players and fans.”

Wedin is 6 feet 6 and 295 pounds and ranks as the No. 22 interior offensive lineman nationally in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and the No. 391 player overall. A star at Carrollwood Day in Tampa, Florida, Wedin committed to the Spartans on June 14 and took an unofficial visit to East Lansing on July 30. More recently, he took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Oct. 1.

Including Auburn and MSU, he has 35 scholarship offers, including ones from Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State in the Big Ten and Alabama, Georgia and LSU in the SEC.

The Spartans’ 2023 class is now ranked No. 25 by 247 Sports, with no five-stars, nine four-stars and four three-stars.

