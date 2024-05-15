Clay Travis says Nuggets beating Wolves would be 'Most Minnesota sports outcome possible'

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Timberwolves face elimination Thursday night at Target Center after a 112-97 Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

At least one national media personality says if the Nuggets close out the Timberwolves, the curse of Minnesota sports continues. Clay Travis is an American writer, lawyer and a national radio host, and his known for his polarizing political views, whether you agree with him or not.

He offered this thought Tuesday night after the Timberwolves went down 3-2 in the best-of-seven series, after winning the first two games in Denver.

If the Nuggets come back and win this series from 2-0 down with two home losses, it will be the most Minnesota sports outcome possible. No city with four major pro sports teams is more cursed than Minneapolis. Not a close second, honestly. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 15, 2024

Notice that Travis did not include the Minnesota Lynx, who have won four WNBA titles.

Minnesota sports fans are starving for a winner, and we thought we had one with the Timberwolves. They had their best regular season in 20 years, and closed out the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs with a four-game sweep. After winning the first two games of the Western Conference Semifinals at Denver, Timberwolves’ fans were starting to plan for the NBA Finals.

Not so fast. The Timberwolves have lost three straight games for the first time all season, and now they face elimination Thursday on their home court.

Minnesota’s major pro sports scene hasn’t seen a championship since the 1991 Minnesota Twins. The Minnesota Wild, if it makes the playoffs, can’t get out of the first round. The Twins finally won a playoff series last year, but couldn’t get past the Houston Astros in the Division Series. The Vikings had their most recent chance at a Super Bowl after the "Minneapolis Miracle," and we all know how that finished.

The Western Conference Semifinals are not over. The Timberwolves need to win the final two games, but the hill feels much steeper to climb than it did a week ago.

One possible silver lining? The 1991 Twins lost Games 3,4 and 5 of the World Series before winning 6 and 7. To quote Kevin Garnett, "anything is possible."