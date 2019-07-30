Clay Matthews: Wade Phillips lets playmakers play to their abilities

Long-time Packers linebacker Clay Matthews has returned to the site of his college career for the second phase of his pro career. And for the first time ever, he’s working with legendary defensive coordinator Wade Phillips.

So what has Matthews seen so far from a guy who has gotten so much out of his defenses?

“One of the things I noticed is he puts his guys in positions to succeed,” Matthews told reporters on Monday. “You can’t help but for me personally look at what he was able to do in Denver with Von [Miller] and DeMarcus [Ware]. DeMarcus serving nine, 10 years with Dallas and then going over there and having the same amount of success.

“One of the things he allows us to do as playmakers is to play to our ability. Sometimes when you’re in certain defenses they want you to do certain things, but here, it’s all about making plays and playing to your ability and making plays. He allows us to do that and I think that’s what allows his defenses to be so successful.”

With so much focus on the team’s offense — and, specifically, its failure to score more than three points in Super Bowl LIII — it’s easy to overlook the fact that the L.A. defense held Tom Brady and company to a mere 13. And the defense hasn’t really changed all that much, with defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and safety Lamarcus Joyner gone but Matthews and safety Eric Weddle arriving. The defense should still be pretty good, which could help make a difference in plenty of games if the offense dips at all in 2019.