Clay Matthews - Scouting Myself

Welcome to Scouting Myself, a new series where professional athletes give elite high school athletes the opportunity of a lifetime: The chance to break down film, run drills and discover what it takes to make it to the next level — straight from the pros themselves. This first installment features Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews.***Growing up, I was kind of born into this football environment. I always had a role model in my life who played in the NFL, whether it be my father, my uncle, my grandfather — somebody who could lend advice to me every day. I was real fortunate in that regard.Any time you can kind of impart wisdom on somebody else, it's a necessity. It could be my teammates in the locker room. Whether it's a rookie coming in or a guy who's older than me. If I see something that I think might help somebody out, I'm all for sharing that.