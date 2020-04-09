Clay Matthews says Rams owe him, too

Running back Todd Gurley isn’t the only player to whom the Rams allegedly owe money.

Responding to Gurley’s tweet that the Rams as “past due” and to “send me money,” Matthews tweeted on Wednesday night, “You and me both TG! Better get some interest with that too.”

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Matthews believes that the Rams owe him a fully-guaranteed roster bonus that became due on the third day of the league year, and that per his contract the Rams must pay the amount on or before March 30, 2020. Matthews hasn’t gotten that money, yet.

There’s an argument to be made that the money isn’t strictly due on March 30, 2020 because was released before the date on which the bonus was earned, and because the Rams have the right to offset the liability based on whatever Matthews earns elsewhere in 2020. But the Rams still owe the money, and they’ve yet to pay it — and Matthews isn’t happy about it.

He shouldn’t be. The Rams promised to pay him the $2 million, and it’s fair for Matthews to expect the money on or before March 30. Why not simply cut the check? It’s the kind of thing that could make other players leery about making a commitment to the Rams, if the perception among players and agents is that the Rams won’t in turn honor the commitments made to players.

Even if the Rams are concerned that they’ll be stiffed on the offset, there are ways to enforce the promise by the player to pay back money earned elsewhere. For now, the Rams owe him the $2 million, and there seems to be no valid reason for the Rams to stiff him.

The Rams have informed PFT that they will have no statement on the claims made publicly by Gurley and Matthews.

