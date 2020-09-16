Clay Matthews, Josh Cribbs among many Browns nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Will this finally be the year for Browns legend Clay Matthews Jr. to earn enshrinement in Canton? Matthews headlines a large group of players with Cleveland Browns ties in the initial nominations for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and it’s enshrinement class of 2021.

Matthews has been a semifinalist three times, including last year, but has yet to get the gold jacket. He’s the most likely of any of the players with Browns ties to earn the nod in 2021.

Also prominent among the Browns nominated is special teamer extraordinaire Josh Cribbs. While he never found a home at running back or wide receiver, Cribbs made three Pro Bowls as a return man. He ranks third in NFL history in total return yards, kick returns yards and scored 11 TDs. Cribbs was also one of the best special teams coverage men of his era.

Joining Matthews and Cribbs on the list of Browns among the 130 players who made the initial nomination list:

(in alphabetical order)

Lomas Brown – primarily knows for his Pro Bowl-laden career with the Detroit Lions, Brown played left tackle for the expansion 1999 Browns.

Earnest Byner – one of the most electrifying and productive dual-threat RBs of the 1980s, Byner played half of his 14-year career in Cleveland.

Jake Delhomme – the longtime Panthers quarterback went 2-2 as the starter for the Browns in 2010.

Jeff Garcia – The consummate journeyman QB, Garcia started 10 games for Cleveland in 2004. It was the second stop in Garcia’s journey that saw him play for six teams in seven years.

Jamal Lewis – after a great career with the rival Ravens, Lewis finished his impressive RB career with three seasons (2007-2009) in Cleveland. He topped 1,300 yards rushing in his first year with the Browns, the most of any in a season for a Cleveland RB not named Jim Brown until Nick Chubb passed it in 2019.

Eric Metcalf – the slippery runner/receiver/return man spent his first six seasons (1989-1994) with the Browns and quickly earned fan-favorite status for his sashaying style. He made the Pro Bowl twice and first-team All-Pro once in Cleveland.

Willie McGinest – McGinest spent the final three (2006-2008) of his 18 NFL seasons with the Browns after an illustrious career as an outside LB with the Patriots prior to that.

Michael Dean Perry – My personal favorite Browns player ever, Perry played defensive line for Cleveland in his first seven seasons (1988-1994). He made five Pro Bowls and two first-team All-Pro squads in those years.

