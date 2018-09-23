Clay Matthews gets called on a questionable roughing-the-passer penalty, again

Clay Matthews crouched down after the penalty flag came, and it wasn’t hard to figure out what was going through his mind.

For the third straight week, Matthews was called for a roughing-the-passer penalty. For the second straight week, this one was controversial.

Matthews sacked Washington’s Alex Smith early in the fourth quarter. It looked like a normal hit. And the 15-yard penalty came anyway. Packers coach Mike McCarthy went ballistic on the officials, and for good reason.

Clay Matthews called for another questionable penalty

Matthews was in the headlines all week for a Week 2 penalty. He lifted and tackled Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. An interception was called back due to a penalty. Matthews complained that he didn’t know, if that was a penalty, how he could tackle the quarterback.

On Sunday, an even worse call was made on Matthews. He came off the edge and hit Smith, and it was impossible to see anything wrong with the tackle. He apparently put his weight on Smith, and the NFL put in a rule against that. It still looked like a legal sack.

Matthews crouched down, befuddled and frustrated. A lot of NFL fans probably felt the same way.

Everyone seems upset with the new rules

The new rules to protect the quarterback probably need some work. Fans aren’t happy with them and defensive players are livid. Even quarterbacks have said they have gone too far.

Matthews will spend another week wondering how he can do his job of sacking the quarterback without drawing a penalty flag.

Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Clay Matthews was called for another controversial roughing-the-passer penalty. (AP)

