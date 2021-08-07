Clay Horning: Lincoln Riley is a master plate spinner, but NIL is an entirely different challenge

Aug. 7—Among Lincoln Riley's admirable qualities, none are more worthy of envy than his confidence and the fact it's not false.

He's always looked the part. He's always had an answer rooted in something real.

I've seen him angry things didn't go his team's way, but not at the question pointing out why or how things didn't go his team's way.

He's got this.

The rule allowing true freshmen to play in up to four games without burning their redshirt?

Not a headache.

Just an opportunity.

Integrating the spring game into an event about more than football?

Of course.

Turning signing day into a multimedia coronation?

He's all about it.

Management is plate spinning and I've never seen a coach with the endless appetite for more plates that Riley appears to have, each one a new offering to exploit and create competitive advantage.

Is each one of his players' ability to now profit off of their name, image, and likeness just another plate?

Perhaps, but it's like none of the others and Riley's quite aware of it.

Speaking to media on Thursday, the Sooner coach had all the answers again, and what made them kind of fascinating was how clear it was that his control extends only so far.

The new NIL rules may be a plate he's prepared to spin, but each of his players is in position to knock it down.

Riley said the program has set down some "pretty clear guidelines," that some "are legal issues ... state law, university policy" and some are "more internal policy."

"NIL can be a great thing," he said, "but it can also be dangerous, it can also be detrimental in the long run if you don't handle it the correct way. We've had good, honest conversations."

If you missed it, he copped to their being some type of team rules — "internal policy" — so if it's above board where the NCAA and the state of Oklahoma are concerned, there may still be restrictions the Sooners are imposing upon the program, which sounds like a great idea, though one wonders if they can be adhered to, money being the primary motivator for all things evil and some things good since its invention.

There are moments you can feel the change afoot in the words spoken.

Riley answered questions for about half an hour. Here's an uninterrupted chunk.

"I think there will be some trial and error through this. We're all learning," he said. "We've tried to go back to our core principles that we believe in, apply it to this.

"We've tried to teach our guys, just like we would block off time for academics or block off time for extra film or recovery, whenever it is, we try to be able to do the same thing with this NIL, so that guys can have an amount of time where they can get it done, but it also doesn't take away from the bigger goals. It's just another piece of the puzzle and it's another thing.

"I think, if a program, a coach, an individual player, if you do it well and do it the right way and everybody's on the same page, it can be an absolute positive. It's obviously something, if not done well, that can be a detriment to the player, it can be a detriment to a locker room. I'm sure we'll see some examples of both as we go forward."

There is much there.

Reflexively, the idea Riley and his program will set aside time for players to pursue NIL profits just as they might pursue academic or football interests, demands outrage.

Step back and consider it for a whole moment or two and the idea time would be set aside for it makes all the sense in the world, because scheduling that time may be the best way to limit that time.

Not to mention, it's refreshing to hear a coach say out loud that we're bound to see players and teams corrupted by the process, even if just a matter of preparation or focus.

The Sooner bound to have more NIL opportunities than all of his teammates, perhaps put together, quarterback Spencer Rattler, sounded like he had it all under control.

"It's been fun [but] it hasn't been my No. 1 focus," he said. "You know, the main focus [is] the same and that's to prepare throughout the summer and get ready for fall camp."

There's no reason to believe he can't handle it all, but Rattler was in a pretty heady place already, being the starting quarterback on a football worshipping campus, the preseason offensive player of the year in his conference and a Heisman Trophy frontrunner out of the gate. Now he can make — millions? hundreds of thousands? — before he turns pro.

Riley was asked about dealing with the program's future entry into the Southeastern Conference as it attempts to win a seventh straight Big 12 championship and the way he answered it would have worked if the question had been about anything and everything.

"Add that to the list of a million things we can't let get in our way or things that we have to overcome to do well, to reach our goals as a team," he said.

Maybe there aren't a million things to navigate, but the list is long and there's a new addition with dollar signs attached to it.

His players being given the opportunity to make dough on the side, during the season, and the rest of the time, too ...

It's different.

He knows it.

