Is Clay Holmes the Yankees closer? Do the Yankees have closers anymore? Let’s ask the manager

Jun 28, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Clay Holmes (35) reacts after the last out is made in the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

TAMPA -- Aaron Boone had just finished praising Clay Holmes when he wrapped up his news conference and left the pavilion in which he conducts it.

A question struck me as Boone walked out: Is Holmes definitely the Yankees’ closer?

After all, on August 15 of last year, when Holmes was slumping, Boone said that Aroldis Chapman, Wandy Peralta and Scott Effross were all in play for save chances. And plenty of modern managers run their bullpens differently now anyway -- heck, even Buck Showalter sometimes calls on Edwin Diaz in the eighth inning.

So do the Yankees even plan to have a closer this year?

Here’s how Boone answered on his way back to the field:

“I would expect [Holmes] to close a lot of games for us. Probably most games, and hopefully a lot of games. But I do see a number of guys getting saves.”

When Boone had Chapman in his prime and Zack Britton still pitching highly effectively, he treated the final two innings of a win in a traditional manner: Chapman was the closer, Britton his setup man. For all the talk around the Yankees of data-driven strategy and pitching lanes, Boone finished games in an old-school way.

With Chapman and Britton long gone from that mix, Boone has tweaked his outlook. This is not in any way a slight to Holmes, but an acknowledgement that games are sometimes saved in innings other than the ninth.

“There are going to be days where if it’s [George] Springer, [Bo] Bichette and Vladdy [Vladimir Guerrero Jr.] coming up in the eighth inning in a big spot, that might be Clay,” Boone says, alluding to three of the Toronto Blue Jays’ big bats.

The rest of the Yankees’ bullpen could break down something like this, at least on an ideal day: Michael King returns to the multi-inning role that made him a breakout star last season, with Jonathan Loaisiga doing the same; that way, when one of those pitchers is down after contributing two innings the day before, the other can step in.

In shorter stints, Boone can use Lou Trivino and Ron Marinaccio against right handed hitters, and Wandy Peralta and Tommy Kahnle versus lefties (Kahnle is right handed but his change-up is an effective pitch for matchups against lefty batters).

Late in games, Holmes and his elite sinker will be highly important -- just not always in the exact same way that the team once used a Chapman or a Mariano Rivera.

Most importantly, Holmes has Boone’s trust, despite the rough patch last season and the back and shoulder injuries that contributed to it. Holmes finished his 2022 campaign with eight scoreless innings in the postseason that showed an ability to recover from struggle.

“For all the success he had when he came over at the trade deadline [in 2021] and then the first half of [2022] was lights out, now suddenly here comes adversity,” Boone says.

“Here come some struggles. Here comes, in a high leverage pressure role, you got popped a little bit. How do you answer? How do you make the adjustment? And coming off a shoulder issue into the playoffs, I thought he threw the ball incredibly well in big spots.”