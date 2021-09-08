Clay Helton joins Dennis Dodd to discuss USC’s opening day win and the ‘joy’ of playing at a roaring Coliseum again

TheWolverine.com

After Michigan blew out Western Michigan, 47-14, Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, many curious eyes in Ann Arbor turned to Seattle, where Washington — the Wolverines' next opponent (Sept. 11 at The Big House) — was a 22.5-point favorite over FCS-level opponent Montana. The Huskies struggled offensively in a stunning 13-7 loss, rushing for just 2.4 yards per carry (65 yards on 27 attempts) going 4-of-14 on third downs and turning the ball over three times. "We know we did not give a performance that was Husky football, and we apologize for that, and we’re going back to work to correct that," head coach Jimmy Lake said Monday.