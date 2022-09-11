Clay Helton beats Scott Frost and ultimately gets him fired at Nebraska

You simply cannot make this stuff up.

After Week 2 of the 2021 college football season, USC and athletic director Mike Bohn fired Clay Helton. They could not wait. USC was humiliated at home in a loss to Stanford. The Trojans pulled the trigger and eventually hired Lincoln Riley.

One year later — exactly 52 weeks later — after Week 2 of the 2022 college football season, Clay Helton got Scott Frost fired as the head coach at Nebraska. Helton’s Georgia Southern team beat Nebraska on the road in Lincoln, a final humiliation Nebraska fans would not put up with. Husker AD Trev Alberts felt he could not wait, even though Frost’s buyout was going to be substantially reduced on Oct. 1.

The symmetry of this is remarkable. Helton has been centrally involved in a high-profile coach firing in Week 2 of two consecutive college football seasons.

Cornhuskers Wire now faces what we faced at Trojans Wire one year ago: a season-long coaching search. Here is Cornhuskers Wire’s story on Frost’s firing.

