Clay Heger : The Bullfighting Legacy at San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Clay Heger, a seasoned bullfighter, has been a familiar face at the San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo for nearly a decade. Originating from the southeast corner of Washington State, Heger’s passion for bullfighting runs deep, stemming from a family tradition. ” My dad fought bulls and my older brother fought bulls, and of course, little brother wants to do what big brother does,” he shared, reflecting on his upbringing. This legacy propelled him into the arena, where he found his calling and never looked back.

Beyond the adrenaline of bullfighting, Heger finds solace in the great outdoors. ” If I can do anything outdoors, whether it’s hunting or fishing, just anything outdoors,” he remarked, highlighting his love for nature. This affinity for outdoor pursuits not only complements his rugged lifestyle but also provides a balance to the intensity of his profession.

Like many bullfighters, Heger seeks relaxation and mental focus outside the arena, often found on the golf course. For him, golf offers more than just a leisurely pastime; it serves as a training ground for the mind. “If you can make your mind do something that your body doesn’t want to do, then you can do anything,” he explained. This mindset parallels his approach to bullfighting, where mental fortitude is as crucial as physical agility.

As Heger continues to grace the rodeo here in San Angelo with his presence, his dedication to the sport and reverence for tradition shine through. With each graceful maneuver in the arena and each swing on the golf course, he epitomizes the resilience and passion of a true bullfighting aficionado.

