Clay County cuts ribbon to celebrate brand new 250-acre sports complex

County officials celebrated the new Clay County Regional Sports Complex with a ribbon cutting last Friday afternoon.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The 250-acre property is the “first facility of its kind in Clay County.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

While today’s celebration will meet the needs of the community as a sports destination, field usage will initially be used for scheduled tournaments only. Sports allowed to be played on the fields include soccer, lacrosse, flag football, field hockey, spike ball, and ultimate frisbee.

The park will provide a venue for competitive sports and public recreation.

“We plan to allow recreation practices on the fields during the weekdays in the future for local teams,” a spokesperson for the county said in a release. “The park will be built in phases.”

READ: Mickler’s Landing Beachfront Parking and access have re-opened as restoration project continues

Phase 1 of the sports complex includes eight multipurpose fields, lighting, a walking trail, shade structures, ample parking, and restroom facilities the release said.

The public is welcome to use the walking trail through the park now.

Three million dollars of matching funding and an additional $2.5 million is being used to construct the complex. Official groundbreaking was on March 28, 2023.

To learn more about future phases visit the county’s Newsroom website by clicking here. You can also follow their social media pages.

On Fri., April 5, Clay County leaders cut the ribbon on the County Regional Sports Complex.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.