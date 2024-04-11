Clay Center claims double header win over Irish

Apr. 10—CHAPMAN — The Clay Center Tigers claimed a double header win over the Chapman Irish Friday evening in Chapman. Clay Center took games 19-0 and 17-5

In game one, two Clay Center pitchers no-hit the Irish in the Tigers 19-0 victory. Isaac Berggren and Carter Long combined for the three-inning shutout and struck out eight Chapman batters while not allowing a hit or a walk.

Cole Pladson went three for three at the Plate for the Tigers, scored three runs and drove in four. Tucker Jackson had two hits including a homerun and drove in four and Morgan Brumfield had three RBI on three hits.

Three Irish pitchers allowed 19 runs (12 earned) on 13 hits over three innings. The trio walked seven batters and struck out five. Clay Center scored three times in the first and then exploded for 12 runs in the second inning before adding four runs in the third.

In the second game, the Irish couldn't keep up with the Tigers as Clay Center scored six runs in the first inning and then added four more in the third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth for the win. Chapman pushed across single runs in the second and third and three more in the fourth, but the damage was done with Clay Center completing the sweep 17-5 in five innings.

A Woods provided the big hit for the Irish as he homered and drove in two. Ray Whitehair, C Hanney, Ben Griffis and C Lewis all had hits for Chapman. Five Irish pitchers combined to allow 17 runs (14 earned) on 10 hits over five innings. They walked 11 Tiger batters and struck out five.

Brody Hayes started on the hill for Clay Center and gave up an earned run on four hits over three innings. He walked three and struck out four in getting the win. Tucker Jackson tossed two innings and Justin Wright pitched one.

Chapman falls to 3-3 on the season while Clay Center moved to 8-0.