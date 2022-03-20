Claude Giroux trade: A look at the Flyers' reality

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jordan Hall
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Flyers
    Philadelphia Flyers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Claude Giroux
    Claude Giroux
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

A look at the Flyers' reality with Giroux trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Claude Giroux held the keys, contractually and justifiably.

He earned every right to be the driver.

The destination turned out to be Florida as the Flyers traded Giroux to the Panthers on Saturday night. In return for the 15-year Flyer and beloved captain, the club received winger Owen Tippett, a conditional 2024 first-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick. Along with Giroux, the Flyers included Connor Bunnaman and German Rubtsov in the deal, while sending a 2024 fifth-round pick and retaining 50 percent of the average annual value on Giroux's contract.

More: After 15 years, the Giroux era ends as Flyers trade captain

Giroux is in the final year of his eight-year, $66.2 million contract, which had a no-movement clause. He could have said no to a trade, comfortably played out his final season in Philadelphia and then hit the unrestricted free agent market during the summer.

Had he gone elsewhere then, the Flyers would have gotten nothing in return for one of their best players in franchise history. Their 2021-22 season has gone the opposite of planned, falling severely short of expectations, so this was the reality — a position of trading Giroux instead of having him be a part of a playoff drive.

"Any day that you trade your captain is a tough day, and with how much Claude has meant to this organization and how he has represented himself for 15 years, makes it all that more difficult to say goodbye," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said in a statement released by the team. "Claude is one of the best players to ever wear a Flyer uniform."

More: Fitting farewell? With trade deadline looming, Giroux, Flyers have special night

With it being Giroux, Flyers fans may look at the trade on paper and feel highly underwhelmed by the return. And that's fair. Everyone can judge the deal how they please. But the fact is Giroux had a no-move clause, is 34 years old and viewed as a rental because of his pending UFA status. A team trading for Giroux is getting an illustrious player still performing at a high level, but potentially for only a month-plus and a postseason run.

"Claude has been one of the most complete talents in the National Hockey League for over a decade," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said in a statement released by the team. "He has demonstrated his elite leadership and work ethic during his tenure in Philadelphia and we are thrilled to be able to welcome a player of his caliber to our lineup."

According to a report by Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli, Giroux informed the Flyers he would only accept a trade to the Panthers.

Florida is a bona-fide Stanley Cup contender with depth and its best players in their primes. It did not have a first-round pick in 2022 or 2023 to offer the Flyers.

Tippett is a 23-year-old, power forward type who was drafted 10th overall in 2017.

"We're very excited to have Owen join our team," Fletcher said in the release by the Flyers. "He is a young forward who already has NHL experience and will bring power, speed and skill to our group. He is someone we expect to fit into our lineup immediately."

Tippett has 14 goals and 19 assists in 94 NHL games. One of those goals came against the Flyers this season back in October at the Wells Fargo Center.

"I'm really excited for this new opportunity to join a team, build with them and get a fresh start," Tippett said in the release by the Flyers. "I'm still working on trying to round out my 200-foot game, but overall I think I can bring offense, size and speed to the lineup. I'm really excited to get going and meet everyone."

The Flyers were hoping that trading Giroux would never be a thought, that their 2021-22 season would meet expectations and the future would be a discussion for later.

That didn't happen and this was the reality.

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube

Flyers trade longtime captain Claude Giroux to Florida Panthers

1647646384

Recommended Stories

  • Oh captain, bye captain: Flyers trade Giroux to Panthers

    After 1,000 games and a reign as the longest-serving team captain in Flyers history, Claude Giroux is off to Florida to try to win his first Stanley Cup. Philadelphia traded Giroux on Saturday in a deal that sent this season's All-Star game MVP to Florida in a move designed to strengthen the Panthers' status as a Stanley Cup contender. "Any day that you trade your captain is a tough day, and with how much Claude has meant to this organization and how he has represented himself for 15 years, makes it all that more difficult to say goodbye," Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said.

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Shesterkin set a franchise record for the fewest appearances for 30 wins in a season in his 41st game.

  • Bruins land defenseman Hampus Lindholm in massive trade with Ducks

    The Bruins completed a blockbuster trade Saturday by acquiring top-four defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Ducks. Here are the full details of the deal.

  • Flyers vs. Senators: No Claude Giroux in loss as NHL trade deadline draws closer

    With no Claude Giroux, the Flyers lost Friday night, 3-1, to the Senators in their penultimate game ahead of the NHL trade deadline. By Jordan Hall

  • NHL rumors: Claude Giroux nixed potential Bruins trade before deadline

    Flyers captain Claude Giroux reportedly nixed a potential trade to the Bruins, and could be headed to the Avalanche or Panthers before Monday's NHL trade deadline.

  • Mike Gesicki reports that Dolphins are re-signing TE Durham Smythe

    Did you expect this to be announced any other way?

  • March Madness: Big upsets push out top-ranked teams

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest statistics on March Madness brackets and the upsets seen in the tournament.

  • Ukraine presidency claims Russian general killed in strike

    Advisor to Ukrainian President Zelensky, Oleksiy Arestovych, says that the commander of the Russian Eighth Army, Russian General Andrei Mordvichev, was killed at the Chornobaivka airfield near Kherson. The Ukrainian Presidency claims the general was killed by strikes on an airfield just north of Crimea, saying he was the fifth top-ranking officer killed since the invasion began on February 24.

  • Jalen Ramsey had a one-word response to the Robert Woods trade

    Even Jalen Ramsey was shocked to see the Rams trade Robert Woods to the Titans

  • Report: Browns trying to re-sign Jarvis Landry, Jadeveon Clowney

    The Browns released wide receiver Jarvis Landry after trading for Amari Cooper this month, but a tweak to Cooper’s contract may open the door for Landry’s return to Cleveland. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the team is working to re-sign Landry after creating $15 million in cap space by restructuring Cooper’s deal. Cabot [more]

  • Bruins acquire Lindholm, beef up blue line for playoff push

    The Boston Bruins strengthened their blue line as they make a push for the playoffs, acquiring defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran from the Anaheim Ducks for John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen and a package of draft picks. The Bruins will send a first-round pick this year and second rounders in 2023 and ’24 to the Ducks, who will also pay half of Lindholm’s salary.

  • Ricky Stenhouse Jr. paces Cup practice at Atlanta

    Ricky Stenhouse Jr. topped the field with a lap of 186.616 mph in Saturday's NASCAR Cup practice at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

  • Jack Eichel's status a 'huge concern' after injury vs. Panthers

    Eichel was forced to leave Thursday night's game versus the Florida Panthers after blocking a shot in the second period.

  • Jazz vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

    The Utah Jazz (44-26) play against the New York Knicks (30-40) at Madison Square Garden The Utah Jazz are spending $3,391,498 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $4,087,469 per win Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022 Broadcast ...

  • 10 thoughts on Phillies signing Nick Castellanos

    From the cost to the lineup to how it impacts others, here are 10 thoughts on the Phillies deal with Nick Castellanos. By Corey Seidman

  • Russia uses hypersonic missiles in strike on Ukraine arms depot

    Russia said on Saturday it had used hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles to destroy a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region. Russia's Interfax news agency said it was the first time Russia had deployed the hypersonic Kinzhal system since it sent its troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing that the underground depot hit by the Kinzhal system on Friday housed Ukrainian missiles and aircraft ammunition, according to a recording of the briefing shared by Russian news agencies.

  • Eagles reportedly restructure Darius Slay's contract, create additional cap space

    Here's how much additional 2022 cap space the Philadelphia Eagles created by restructuring Darius Slay's contract. By Reuben Frank

  • Riley fires sizzling 62 to seize PGA Valspar lead

    Davis Riley fired a nine-under-par 62, his best US PGA round by three strokes, to seize a two-shot lead after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship.

  • Rams trade Robert Woods to Titans

    The Rams are trading wide receiver Robert Woods to the Titans. Woods was having a good season in 2021 before he tore his ACL, and he was expected to recover and stay with the Rams in 2022. But after the Rams signed receiver Allen Robinson in free agency, Woods became expendable. The Titans apparently believe [more]

  • Florida Panthers acquire star forward Claude Giroux from Philadelphia Flyers

    Giroux, 34, has 42 points (18 goals, 24 assists) in 57 games this season.