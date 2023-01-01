Claude Giroux with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Motley Fool

This reality makes the current market, abundant with discounted stocks across all sectors, a particularly attractive opportunity for investors with the cash on hand to continue building out their portfolios. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has witnessed a slowdown in growth in recent quarters as unfavorable comparisons to the height of the pandemic, a pullback in advertiser spending, ongoing investments to build out its long-term business potential, and ongoing foreign currency weaknesses have impacted its top and bottom lines. It's also important to note that even as global monthly active user growth has been more muted in recent quarters, Pinterest is still monetizing its active user base incredibly well.