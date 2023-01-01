Claude Giroux with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Claude Giroux (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/31/2022
The Detroit Lions will be without safety DeShon Elliott for Sunday's game, meaning Ifeatu Melifonwu is slated for his second consecutive start.
Clemson senior cornerback Sheridan Jones will miss Friday night’s Orange Bowl game against Tennessee because of a hip injury
This reality makes the current market, abundant with discounted stocks across all sectors, a particularly attractive opportunity for investors with the cash on hand to continue building out their portfolios. Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has witnessed a slowdown in growth in recent quarters as unfavorable comparisons to the height of the pandemic, a pullback in advertiser spending, ongoing investments to build out its long-term business potential, and ongoing foreign currency weaknesses have impacted its top and bottom lines. It's also important to note that even as global monthly active user growth has been more muted in recent quarters, Pinterest is still monetizing its active user base incredibly well.
Police have arrested a suspect in the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students last month in Moscow, Idaho. (12-30-22)
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to give an opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories. Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem - areas the Palestinians want for a state - in a 1967 war. It withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but, along with neighboring Egypt, controls the enclave's borders.
The Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle will replace the aging M113 Armored Personnel Carrier.
The man arrested in last month's killings of four University of Idaho students is a longtime criminology student, preliminary information suggests.
Gary Hahn made the callous reference to the migrant crisis in El Paso when mentioning the score of the Sun Bowl.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
Two weeks after the Giants thought they landed their franchise player, the team is discussing the ‘frustrating’ ordeal and gave some insight into what Carlos Correa seems to be focused on now.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped rescue vacationers on a sightseeing tour after the helicopter they were in crashed into the bay Thursday.
Roman Wilson appeared to have a long TD catch after a TCU interception, but officials ruled him short of the goal line. Then disaster struck for Michigan.
Horned Frogs beat Wolverines, will play in national championship game on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium.
After announcing his retirement, Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt received, and fulfilled, a hilarious jersey request from rookie Jesse Luketa.
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Spending New Year's in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves by switching quarterbacks before their game against the 49ers.
Weigel's Stores makes joke towards Dabo Swinney after Tennessee's Orange Bowl win. It was in reference to Swinney's 'flipping burgers' comments during the season.
The 1970 World Cup match between Brazil and England looms largest in the English imagination of Pele for many reasons. Perhaps the most powerful is the vibrancy of the TV footage.