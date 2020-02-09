Claude Giroux gives Capitals some punishment

It was another busy weekend night in the National Hockey League with 24 of the 31 teams in action. We had one hockey star beloved in his city hit not one, but two milestones in Washington D.C. But it wasn't the guy you think. We also had one shutout from a rather unlikely source, while several players ended up with multi-point games to please fantasy owners. If you love plenty of offense and variety in DFS, it's all about Saturdays in the NHL. Let's get started!

Winnipeg Jets 5, Ottawa Senators 2

Craig Anderson didn't have a very good afternoon in Winnipeg. He allowed four goals on 22 shots through two periods and he was given an early shower. Marcus Hogberg allowed one goal on 12 shots in the third period as the backup cleaned up.

So who did the damage? Neal Pionk got the party started with the lone marker in the first period. Jean-Gabriel Pageau knotted things are 1-1 with a little help from All-Star Brady Tkachuk before Kyle Connor untied it midway through the second. Patrik Laine took advantage of a hooking call to Mike Reilly, scoring on the power play to make it 3-1. After a Mikkel Boedker goal to cut it back to 3-2, Laine was back with another goal on the man advantage.

Laine wasn't done, as he posted the hat trick on yet another power-play goal in the third to put a bow on the scoring. That was more than enough support for Laurent Brossoit, who coughed up just two goals on 27 shots.

Boston Bruins 4, Arizona Coyotes 2

Phil Kessel was back in his old stomping grounds, and after a scoreless first period he picked up a power-play goal at 3:26 to make it 1-0 for the visitors.

Kessel's goal seemed to wake up the B's, as Charlie Coyle struck just a few minutes later to level the game. Patrick Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk posted a pair of power-play goals to make it 3-1 after 40.

Jakob Chychrun netted his 11th early in the third period, as the visitors just wouldn't go away. But Coyle was back with an empty-net goal in the final minute to help the B's double up the Coyotes 4-2.

Tuukka Rask allowed two goals on 31 shots to improve to 20-4-6 with a 2.15 goals-against average and .930 save percentage.

Montreal Canadiens 2, Toronto Maple Leafs 1 (OT)

Jack Campbell was thrust into action in back-to-back games with Frederik Andersen dealing with a neck injury, and he looked pretty good. He was forced to go to OT in a second straight outing, but this didn't end like Friday's team debut and win against the Ducks.

Campbell and Carey Price exchanged donuts in the first two periods before John Tavares scored 66 second into the third to open the scoring. Marco Scandella answered with 2:33 remaining in regulation to force overtime. That's when Ilya Kovalchuk netted his ninth goal in OT to win it. He has six goals, 12 points and a plus-6 rating in 15 games since coming over from the Kings. As such, he's a hot property leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

Tampa Bay Lightning 3, New York Islanders 1

Semyon Varlamov and Andrei Vasilevskiy were involved in a goaltender duel in Tampa. It was a scoreless first period, and only Brayden Point was able to net a goal in the second period. It was 1-0 until the third when Carter Verhaeghe posted his seventh goal of the season. That ended up standing up as the game-winning tally, too.

Derick Brassard accounted for the only goal for the Isles, his 10th of the season. He now has double-digit goal totals in 10 consecutive seasons. Steven Stamkos posted an empty-net goal with 62 seconds left to put a bow on the scoring. Vasilevskiy continues to cook right along, improving to 29-9-3 with a 2.48 GAA and .918 save percentage in his 41 outings.

Point's goal was his 20th of the season, and he has reached the level in each of the past three seasons. Nikita Kucherov ended up with a pair of helpers and a plus-2 rating, giving him three straight multi-point showings.

Pittsburgh Penguins 3, Florida Panthers 2

All-Star Tristan Jarry allowed two goal on 35 shots in Saturday's road win, moving to 18-8-1 with a 2.18 GAA and .929 save percentage. He outdueled Sergei Bobrovsky, who was given a huge contract in the offseason. That's why they play the games.

Kris Letang had a goal and an assist, while Teddy Blueger notched a goal to make it 2-0. Mike Hoffman closed things up to 2-1 late in the first period. The defense tightened up after that, allowing just one goal apiece over the final two periods.

The difference maker was Sidney Crosby, as he notched a power-play goal, his 10th goal of the season, and it stood up as the game-winning tally.

New Jersey Devils 3, Los Angeles Kings 0

Cal Petersen made the start for the Kings and he wasn't awful. He allowed three goals in a 10-game span, but nothing after that. Unfortunately, he needed to be perfect on this night.

Mackenzie Blackwood has shutouts in consecutive starts, moving to 17-12-7 with a 2.84 GAA and .910 save percentage across his 39 outings.

Nikita Gusev notched his 10th goal of the season to open the scoring at 5:38 of the second period, and less than two minutes later it was Blake Coleman on the power play. Kyle Palmieri reached 20 goals with the final tally of the game on helpers to Jack Hughes and Andy Greene. Palmieri also ended up in the multi-point club with a goal and an assist. He has five goals and nine points across the past nine outings.

Philadelphia Flyers 7, Washington Capitals 2

The fans in D.C. were anticipating Alex Ovechkin hitting the 700-goal mark. Instead, it was Claude Giroux, the longest-tenured athlete in the City of Brotherly Love stealing the show.

Giroux ended up with a goal and three points, giving him 250 goals and 800 points in his NHL career. He might have been pushing recently, as it was his first goal since Jan. 2, and he snapped a four-game scoreless streak.

Sean Couturier bagged a couple of goals in the win, while Nicolas Aube-Kubel posted a goal, an assist and a five-minute fighting major for his fracas with Brendan Leipsic, notching the ol' Gordie Howe hat trick. Travis Konecny also had a goal and an assist, as he is up to seven goals and 11 points over the past 15.

As far as Ovie, he was blanked by Brian Elliott and the Flyers defense, and the way he has been going lately, that's quite the feat.

Colorado Avalanche 2, Columbus Blue Jackets 1

Philipp Grubauer and Elvis Merzlikins were involved in a goaltender duel, too. These two teams have been red-hot lately, so something had to give.

After a scoreless first period, All-Star Seth Jones bagged a power-play goal midway through the second to give the home team a lead.

The Jackets carried that lead into the third. Merzlikins was searching for his sixth shutout in 10 starts, but Nazem Kadri had other ideas. He wired an unassisted goal past the Latvian tendy at 11:45 of the third to tie it up. Nathan MacKinnon then struck late in the third on helpers to Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar, sending the home fans away in a foul mood.

Edmonton Oilers 3, Nashville Predators 2

Juuse Saros got the starting nod for the Preds, and he did a decent enough job giving Pekka Rinne a rest. He was staked to a 2-0 lead late into the second period, as Craig Smith and Nick Bonino lit the lamp to quiet the Edmonton crowd.

Dante Fabbro was called for holding late in the second, and Alex Chiasson notched a power-play goal to change the complexion of the game with nine seconds to go in the period.

Leon Draisaitl hit for his 30th goal of the season to tie the game at 3:42 of the third and then the All-Star was back with a power-play goal at 13:02 to net the game winner. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had primary assists on each of the goals, while Oscar Klefbom also picked up a pair of helpers.

Mike Smith allowed two goals on 29 shots to pick up the win, moving to 14-9-4 with a 2.96 GAA and .901 save percentage.

Lastly, Connor McDavid crashed into the boards and suffered a bruised knee, but he was able to play through the ailment in the third and finish the game.

Dallas Stars 3, St. Louis Blues 2 (OT)

There were a total of just five goals in this game, but that doesn't mean we didn't have big-time fantasy heroes. Roope Hintz and Colton Parayko each netted a pair of goals, as they put on their own private little duel.

Jamie Benn crashed their party with his team's first goal, while Hintz beat Jordan Binnington in overtime as the Stars topped the champs in the extra session.

Parayko has a total of five goals this season, but he has lit the lamp in three straight while totaling four goals, as he is suddenly on fire after being dormant for so long.

Calgary Flames 6, Vancouver Canucks 2

Speaking of fire, the Flames offense was red-hot in the Pacific Northwest. It didn't look like it would be that way initially. Tanner Pearson scored just 34 seconds into the game to get the crowd into it. That enthusiasm came and went in the first, as Derek Ryan and Matthew Tkachuk quieted the crowd before Adam Gaudette ratcheted them up again, tying it 2-2 going to the room after 20.

Dillon Dube posted the go-ahead goal at 2:51 of the second period, and he added a helper on the power-play while posting another assist on an even-strength goal to provide the unlikely offensive support. Milan Lucic hit a power-play goal, Sean Monahan added a marker and Tobias Rieder capped off the scoring to make it 6-2.

All-Star Jacob Markstrom was snowed under for five goals on 31 shots in a duel and loss to fellow All-Star David Rittich. The Calgary tendy allowed just two goals on 27 shots, and none in the final 32:47.

Carolina Hurricanes 6, Vegas Golden Knights 5 (SO)

If you started James Reimer and Marc-Andre Fleury, that's unfortunate. This was a high-scoring game with plenty of fire-wagon hockey.

Max Pacioretty and Jon Merrill opened the scoring with a pair of goals within 71 seconds in the first to make it 2-0 before Teuvo Teravainen chopped the lead in half. Shea Theodore had the only goal of the second period, making it 3-1 at 0:59. That was the only score of the period, and this one looked like it would be a lower-scoring game. Then, the third period happened.

Sebastian Aho netted his 30th to slice the lead in half, down to 3-2, but Chandler Stephenson answered shortly thereafter to restore the two-goal lead.

At 4:16 of the third it was Erik Haula scoring a power-play goal against his former organization, his 12th of the season with help from Jake Gardiner. Haydn Fleury and Martin Necas, also on the power play, gave the visitors three straight goals to make it 5-4. Gardiner and Haula had helpers on the Necas goal, too. Reimer couldn't hold the slim lead, however, as Cody Eakin struck to force overtime on helpers to Alex Tuch and Nate Schmidt.

After a scoreless overtime, Reimer and Fleury battled in the shootout, and Optimus Reim shut them down. Andrei Svechnikov and Justin Williams scored in the extra session and the Canes posted a huge win, exacting a little revenge after the Golden Knights won 4-3 last week in Raleigh.