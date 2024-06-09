Classic yacht regatta takes place off south Devon

All the yachts were built or designed before 1940 or are faithful replicas [BBC]

Classic yachts have been sailing off Dartmouth as part of a regatta that attracts sailors from around the world.

All the yachts were built or designed before 1940 or were faithful replicas, said organisers of the Richard Mille Cup.

They aim to "recreate the spectacle, sporting values and elegance of the regatta circuits of the pre-war years".

Competitors sailed into Dartmouth from Falmouth and have now arrived in Cowes before setting off for Le Havre in France.

