Classic NASCAR: Rewatch some of the sport's most iconic races of all time

Carl Edwards Main 2005 Atlanta

In Carl Edwards‘ first full-time season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver, he wasted no time finding Victory Lane. In just his fourth start of the 2005 season, he picked up the very first Cup win of his career at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Rewatch Edwards’ first back-flipping Cup win | Full race results | Edwards through the years

11 Mar 2001: Kevin Harvick is congratulated by all crew members after winning the Winston Cup Cracker Barrel 500 at Atlanta Motorspeedway in Hampton, Georgia. Digital Image. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Ferrey/ALLSPORT

Relive the emotional 2001 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 from Atlanta Motor Speedway that saw Kevin Harvick get his first NASCAR Cup Series win by holding off a hard-charging Jeff Gordon just weeks after the passing of Dale Earnhardt.

Rewatch Harvick’s first career Cup win in Earnhardt’s car | Full race results | Harvick through the years

2020 March19 Homesteadelliott Main

Bill Elliott‘s storied NASCAR Hall of Fame racing career includes a 1988 NASCAR Cup Series championship, the Winston Million in 1985 and 44 Cup wins. But did you know he went seven years between wins?

Rewatch Bill Elliott’s 2001 at Homestead-Miami Speedway | Full race results | Elliott through the years