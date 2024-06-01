Class A softball semifinals roundup: Big day at the plate sends West Central back to title game

May 31—ABERDEEN — A big day at the plate from Jocelyn Nilson paced West Central into the Class A championship game on Friday afternoon.

Nilson had three hits, four RBIs and a run in a 11-5 win over Madison in the semifinals.

Hanna Raethz added three hits and an RBI, Ayla Kramer had two hits to drive in three runs and score once, and Caitlyn Hoff had two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

Hoff nabbed the win inside the circle for the Trojans, allowing just five hits and striking out 10 through seven innings. Two of those hits came from Madison's Mara Klingbile, who added two RBIs and a run, while Amanda Vacanti had two hits, an RBI and three runs.

Taking the loss was Vacanti, who allowed 11 hits and struck out 12.

West Central (22-0) will take on Tea Area in the championship game at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, while Madison (16-5) will face Dell Rapids in the semifinals at 3 p.m.

ABERDEEN — A combined effort on the mound helped No. 3 Tea Area take down No. 2 Dell Rapids in Class A semifinal action on Friday evening.

Addisyn Hansen started the game, allowing three hits and striking out two through two and 2/3 innings, then Emily Froendt followed up with four and 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three while allowing one hit.

Offensively, Tea Area's Kalli Boom added four hits and three runs, while Emersyn Erck had one hit and one RBI. The Titans (15-4) scored twice in the first, and three times in the third to build a comfortable lead.

Kylee Fiddelke led Dell Rapids (13-3) with two hits and a run, and Claire Wynja had one hit and an RBI. Katie Kvigne picked up the loss, giving up seven hits while striking out three.