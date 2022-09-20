Class in session as Day 1 of organizational test wraps at Homestead-Miami
NASCAR Cup Series teams closed out the first of two days of an organizational test at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Tuesday with drivers offering their intent to continue learning the Next Gen car.
The Team Penske duo of Austin Cindric and Joey Logano posted the fastest laps in Tuesday’s session, with the rookie Daytona 500 winner Cindric pacing the field at 165.548 mph. But drivers said the prime focus was to gather data, information and a better feel for the seventh-generation stocker ahead of its first event there, the Dixie Vodka 400 on Oct. 23 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM).
“Just kind of learning this car at this race track,” said Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron, the track’s most recent winner back in February 2021. “Try to get a baseline set-up, I would say, and maybe a couple things apply to Texas, possibly. So just try to keep learning this car and just get a little bit better.”
The organizational test session is scheduled to continue Wednesday, with wheel-force cars from each manufacturer joining the action Wednesday and Thursday. Drivers and teams welcomed the extra track time, a luxury in the streamlined practice and qualifying format introduced this season.
With the opportunity for more laps available, the chance to take more drastic swings at car setups also increased.
“To me it’s less about tuning and getting prepared for when we come back to Homestead, as it is learning overall and trying some things that maybe we haven’t had the opportunity to try,” said Front Row Motorsports’ Michael McDowell. “I mean, if you think about practice this year, you get 20 minutes and you go right out for qualifying. You cannot make big changes; they won’t allow you to. So here we’re going to try a few things that we probably haven’t gotten to try throughout the season.”
Scott Miller, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Competition, said during a Tuesday morning appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that no changes in rules configurations were planned during the test days.
“NASCAR doesn’t have a real agenda for the organizational tests,” Miller told SiriusXM. “This is completely whatever the teams want to do working on setups, working on whatever it is that they’re doing to collect data, to better understand the Next Gen to help with setups down the road. So it’s one of their few opportunities to go to a race track, collect all the data that they want and need and experiment, have time to wildly change setups and try to understand different things. So it’s an important test for the teams, but for us, we have a presence down there obviously, but we have no agenda or for anything on the docket for the teams to do. It’s their test.”
Position
Car No.
Name
Make
Team
Best Speed
Laps Run
1
2
Austin Cindric
Ford
Team Penske
165.548
116
2
22
Joey Logano
Ford
Team Penske
165.497
124
3
11
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
165.320
117
4
6
Brad Keselowski
Ford
RFK Racing
165.264
133
5
19
Christopher Bell
Toyota
Joe Gibbs Racing
165.249
157
6
3
Tyler Reddick
Chevrolet
Richard Childress Racing
165.122
143
7
34
Michael McDowell
Ford
Front Row Motorsports
164.916
115
8
7
Corey LaJoie
Chevrolet
Spire Motorsports
164.735
100
9
23
John Hunter Nemechek
Toyota
23XI Racing
164.419
120
10
4
Kevin Harvick
Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
164.399
178
11
24
William Byron
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
164.149
159
12
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Chevrolet
JTG-Daugherty Racing
164.014
102
13
9
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
Hendrick Motorsports
163.979
124
14
31
Justin Haley
Chevrolet
Kaulig Racing
163.800
76
15
14
Chase Briscoe
Ford
Stewart-Haas Racing
163.676
111
16
1
Daniel Suárez
Chevrolet
Trackhouse Racing
163.626
189
17
43
Erik Jones
Chevrolet
Petty GMS
162.921
127
18
21
Harrison Burton
Ford
Wood Brothers Racing
162.206
63