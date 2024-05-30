Class A quarterfinal softball roundup: Undefeated West Central picks up decisive win

May 30—ABERDEEN — West Central's campaign for a consecutive Class A title continued with a decisive 15-0 win (three innings) over 8th-seeded Elk-Point Jefferson on Thursday morning.

The top-seeded Trojans scored 13 runs in the first inning and two runs in the third inning to end the game. The team finished with 14 hits, including three from Izzi Parsons, who drove in a run and scored twice, and two from Ayla Kramer, who had six RBIs and two runs.

Hanna Raethz added two hits, an RBI and two runs, while Elisabeth Miller had a two-RBI single. Emillee Stofferahn recorded the win for the Trojans, striking out six batters through a perfect six innings.

Losing pitcher Lauren McDermott allowed 14 hits and five walks through two innings for the Huskies.

West Central (21-0) squares off against No. 4 Madison in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Friday, and Elk Point-Jefferson (13-8) faces No. 5 Tri-Valley in the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. on Friday.

ABERDEEN — A sturdy pitching effort by Amanda Vacanti paced No. 4 Madison to a comfortable win over No. 5 Tri-Valley in Class A quarterfinal action on Thursday afternoon.

Vacanti struck out nine batters through seven innings to pick up the win, surrendering just four hits and two runs, both of which came in the final inning.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs used a nine-hit effort to score their runs, with two hits and an RBI coming from Mara Klingbile, while Ella Malone added two hits and two RBIs.

Emry Jones picked up the loss in the circle for Tri-Valley, giving up nine hits and striking out four. The Mustangs' offense was powered by Jones, who hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning.