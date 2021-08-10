Class Notes: BlueSky Tennessee Institute accepting applications for first cohort, and more education news this week

Aug. 10—BlueSky Tennessee Institute now accepting applicants for its first cohort

BlueSky Tennessee Institute, an accelerated bachelor's degree program created by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee and East Tennessee State University, is now accepting applications for its first class.

The inaugural class of students will begin taking classes on BlueCross Blueshield's Chattanooga campus next summer to graduate with a bachelor of science in computing with a concentration in information systems, in two years. Students will be taught by ETSU professors and may receive a job offer from BlueCross BlueShield upon completion of the program.

"This program is designed for self-motivated learners who work hard at their studies and have a passion for computer science and cybersecurity," said executive director Bradley Leon in a news release. "It's a challenging, fun opportunity and we are pleased to take this next step toward welcoming our first students for this one-of-a-kind educational experience."

The application and more information is available on the ETSU website.

Chattanooga-area educator, representative among members of Tennessee Department of Education committee

The Tennessee Department of Education announced 21 members of a statewide panel dedicated to sharing resources about student learning amid the pandemic and potential uses of federal coronavirus relief funds.

"Now more than ever, the priority is for state and district-level investments to be directly targeted on improving the academic achievement for all Tennessee students, and I am confident in the commitment and partnership from these dedicated individuals from across the state who continue to lead and serve," said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn in a news release.

Chattanooga-area committee members include state Sen. Todd Gardenhire, R-Chattanooga, and Elaine Swafford, CEO of Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy and Montessori Elementary at Highland Park.

"While all faculty, students and staff operated in a world of unchartered territory this past year, it is of utmost importance going forward to provide our schools and districts with the means by which to recover in an equitable manner for all our youth. This funding is meaningful and stands to have substantial impact in the lives of our students across the state," Swafford said in a news release. "It is an honor to be a team member of this significant piece of work that allows us to assist with ensuring students have access and resources to gain the skills and knowledge to find success in their preparation and educational attainment."

Southern Adventist University adding two new degrees this fall

Southern Adventist University will add two new degree programs this fall — the bachelor of fine art in web and new media design and the master of science in applied computer science.

"The new programs will add breadth to Southern's academic portfolio, allowing us to better meet the needs of our constituents," said Robert Young, senior vice president for academic administration, in a news release.

The bachelor's degree will be housed in the School of Visual Art and Design, while the master's degree will be located in the School of Computing with a choice of four certificates: computer science, cybersecurity, data analytics and web development. Two new concentrations in security and web development also will be available at the undergraduate level for multiple degree programs.

"Skills in cybersecurity and web development are highly valuable in today's market," said Rick Halterman, School of Computing dean, in a news release. "Southern's computing graduates have always been desirable to employers, but these options will provide students with skills that are immediately needed by companies for their success."

Contact Anika Chaturvedi at achaturvedi@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6592.