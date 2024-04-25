'Class' Janse van Rensburg a 'coach's dream' - Lam

Benhard Janse van Rensburg scored two tries in Bristol's comfortable 85-14 win against Newcastle [Getty Images]

Bristol centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg has been a "coach's dream" during his first season with the squad, said director of rugby Pat Lam.

The 27-year-old signed last June after London Irish went into administration and has played almost every minute of Premiership rugby for the Bears this season, having started all 15 matches.

The South African - who can also play at fly-half - also scored two tries and kicked a conversion in the 85-14 thrashing of Newcastle on Sunday.

"I was impressed with him at London Irish. Every time we played London Irish and we lost a couple of times, he’d be the one guy that truly kept Semi [Radradra] under wraps," Lam told BBC Radio Bristol.

"I normally ask players what would you like from me as a coach, how can I help you, and he goes 'Just tell me what you want and I’ll do it'. That’s what he does.

"You ask him to present the ball a certain way and he’ll present it, you ask him to go this high he’ll go that high, you ask him to go left he’ll go left.

"He's class and a real coach’s dream."

Lam also pointed to the second try the Falcons scored when Brett Connon intercepted a loose pass but was chased all the way to the line by Janse van Rensburg.

"You look at his attitude, too. We’re 60 points up and Newcastle intercept – he chased all the way," Lam said.

"What I was really pleased with when I looked at it that night was nobody slackened off and that was one of the great examples – him and Rich Lane chasing back."

The win over Newcastle moved Bristol into the top four of the Premiership for the first time with three games of the regular season remaining.

They play Leicester Tigers away on Saturday before games against Saracens and Harlequins.