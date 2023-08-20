Class A football districts 5-8 previews: Polls, storylines, players, games to watch

With the Oklahoma high school football season coming up, it's time to look at Districts A-5 through A-8.

The program that won the Class A championship game last season — Fairview — isn't in these districts, but that doesn't mean things won't change this year.

Here are some storylines, players and games to watch and coaches' polls for Districts A-5 through A-8 this season.

Top storylines

Colcord looks to make title run. The Hornets are expected to have a stellar team and enter the year as one of the favorites to claim the championship. Colcord is coming off a solid season as it finished 13-1 and lost to eventual champion Fairview 38-22 in the semifinals. Colcord will try to get it done this year.

Hominy another defending semifinalist to watch. The Bucks also made it to the semifinals last year and are expected to remain a contender. Just like Colcord, Hominy went 13-1 last season. The Bucks’ season ended with a 48-12 loss to Gore.

Players to watch

AJ Lyons-Jerrell, Jr., Pocola: He’s shown potential throughout his career at Pocola. Listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, he’s tough to bring down and also has breakaway speed.

Brady Nichols, Sr., Stroud: A standout tight end and linebacker, he’ll be one of the top players for Stroud, which went 10-3 last season.

Khaleeal Penn, Jr., Colcord: Listed at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, Penn will serve an important role as Colcord’s leader on the line as the Hornets attempt to get over the hump and claim the title.

Jaxon Woods, Sr., Hominy: The quarterback and defensive back had 63 touchdowns last season, 55 on offense, three interception returns on defense and five special teams returns. Woods completed 68% of his passes for 2,146 yards and 22 scores and had four interceptions. He also ran for 1,925 yards and 33 touchdowns on 179 carries. On defense, Woods had 75 tackles and eight interceptions.

Games to watch

Stroud at Colcord, Week 2: This will be an intriguing non-district game. Stroud is coming off a strong year that ended in a 27-21 loss to eventual champion Fairview in the quarterfinals. No team other than Gore in the title game played Fairview closer last season. Gore lost that game 32-28.

Panama at Pocola, Week 7: This was a close one last year, with Panama winning 30-28. They’re the top two teams in The Oklahoman’s preseason coaches’ poll for District A-8, and another tight battle could be in store this year.

Woodland at Hominy, Week 9: This has a solid shot of being the game of the year in District A-5. Hominy was stellar last season, but will the Bucks stay on top?

Coaches’ polls

A-5

1. Woodland (7-5)

2. Hominy (13-1)

T-3. Tonkawa (10-2)

T-3. Pawnee (5-5)

5. Morrison (3-7)

6. Chelsea (7-4)

T-7. Chouteau-Mazie (2-8)

T-7. Oklahoma Union (0-10)

A-6

1. Stroud (10-3)

2. Hartshorne (7-4)

T-3. Liberty (5-5)

T-3. Mounds (5-6)

5. Allen (6-5)

6. Konawa (3-7)

T-7. Savanna (1-9)

T-7. Wewoka (2-7)

A-7

1. Colcord (13-1)

2. Commerce (7-5)

3. Ketchum (5-5)

4. Quapaw (10-2)

5. Fairland (6-5)

6. Afton (2-8)

7. Wyandotte (2-8)

8. Hulbert (0-10)

A-8

1. Panama (5-5)

2. Pocola (6-5)

3. Central Sallisaw (6-4)

4. Talihina (0-0)

5. Gore (14-1)

6. Haskell (5-6)

7. Porter (3-6)

8. Canadian (0-9)

*Last year's record in parentheses

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

