Class A football district 1-4 previews: Polls, storylines, players, games to watch

The Oklahoma high school football season is nearly underway, and there are plenty of things to look forward to in Districts A-1 through A-4.

Fairview is coming off an undefeated season, while schools like Crescent, Hooker and Ringling made it to the quarterfinals.

All of those programs are expected to have solid teams again, and it’ll be interesting to see how everything pans out.

Here are some storylines, players and games to watch and coaches’ polls of Districts A-1 through A-4 heading into the 2023 season.

Fairview's Jax Bernard, left, runs past Gore's Christian O'Connor for a touchdown during the Class A state championship game at the University of Central Oklahoma's Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond on Dec. 10.

Top storylines

Fairview enters as defending champion. The Yellowjackets are coming off a 15-0 season that ended with a 32-28 win over Gore in the championship game. The title was Fairview’s third in school history and first since 1999. The Yellowjackets are expected to have another solid squad this year and enter the season as one of the top title contenders in Class A.

Ringling looks to remain a contender. The Blue Devils have been one of the best programs in Class A since Phil Koons took over as the head coach in 2018, and they claimed the title in 2019. Ringling finished 12-1 and lost to Colcord 48-6 in the quarterfinals last year, and the Blue Devils will look to once again be relevant late in the season.

Players to watch

Jax Bernard, Jr., Fairview: The son of Fairview coach Robert Bernard, the quarterback will look to build on a sophomore season that ended with a state championship victory. He finished the year with 3,055 passing yards, 39 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 70.5% of his throws. He also ran for 389 yards and nine scores.

Caden Knighten, Jr., Wynnewood: He’s the state’s top recruit in Class A. A 5-foot-10, 175-pound tailback, he committed to Vanderbilt in April and chose the Commodores after receiving offers from schools such as Colorado, Houston, Michigan State and USC, among others. Knighten is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports Composite.

Jag Norman, Sr., Dibble: A tailback and linebacker, he'll be Dibble's top player and is coming off an anterior cruciate ligament injury from last season.

Ashton Taylor, Sr., Minco: A defensive lineman, he was named the District A-3 defensive most valuable player last season and helped Minco finish 8-3. The Bulldogs are expected to have a solid team, and Taylor will be one of their top leaders.

Games to watch

Fairview at Hooker, Week 4: This will likely be Fairview’s stiffest test during the regular season. Hooker is coming off a season that ended in the quarterfinals and is led by quarterback Kleat Martens and wide receiver and defensive back Keilan Robinson.

Ringling at Wynnewood, Week 8: Ringling allowed 10 or fewer points in seven games last year, while Wynnewood has one of the state’s best tailbacks in Caden Knighten. That matchup alone makes this one of the most intriguing games in Class A.

Crescent at Minco, Week 9: This should play a big role in the District A-3 title race. Minco came out on top last year, winning 42-32.

Coaches’ polls

A-1

1. Fairview (15-0)

2. Hooker (9-4)

3. Texhoma-Goodwell (5-5)

4. Mooreland (6-6)

5. Thomas-Fay-Custer (1-9)

T-6. Burns Flat-Dill City (8-3)

T-6. Merritt (3-7)

8. Sayre (1-9)

A-2

1. Mangum (7-4)

2. Boone-Apache (8-3)

3. Walters (10-2)

T-4. Carnegie (2-8)

T-4. Empire (5-5)

T-4. Hobart (2-8)

7. Cordell (0-10)

A-3

1. Minco (8-3)

2. Crescent (10-2)

3. Christian Heritage Academy (9-3)

4. Cashion (4-7)

5. Hinton (6-4)

6. Watonga (2-7)

A-4

1. Ringling (12-1)

T-2. Dibble (5-6)

T-2. Wynnewood (9-3)

T-4. Elmore City-Pernell (2-8)

T-4. Stratford (8-3)

6. Wayne (3-7)

7. Rush Springs (2-8)

8. Healdton (1-9)

*last year’s record in parentheses

—Nick Sardis, Staff writer

