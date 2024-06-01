Class C track: Joey Richards, Teanne Ewings each break two records

Jun. 1—STANDISH — Records came under siege at the Class C track and field championships Saturday.

A total of five state records were set at Saint Joseph's College, including two apiece by Winslow's Joseph Richards in the boys' 100- and 200-meters and Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy's Teanne Ewings in the girls' 1,600- and 3,200. Sumner's Kaleb Colson also set a mark, winning the boys' 800 at 1:56:07 and breaking mark of 1:56:62 set by Winthrop's James Cognata last year.

At press time, the meets were still in progress, with the boys' meet awaiting the results of the 4×400, high jump and javelin. Orono, the defending champion, led Winslow 85-78, with Lisbon in third at 64.

In the girls' meet, the triple jump and discus were still in progress, with Orono leading North Yarmouth Academy/Maine Coast Waldorf 117-98 and Bucksport in third with 82 points.

Richards' performance was part of a banner day in which he earned four victories in the 100 (11.08), 200 (22.48), 400 (50.38) and long jump (22-0.5). Richards set the mark in the 100 with a preliminary time of 10.96 that bested the 2009 mark from Bucksport's Dominic Kane of 10.99, and his 200 time beat the 40-year-old record of 22.3 set by Traip's John Thomas in 1984. Thomas's record was hand-timed, and 0.24 seconds get added to hand-timed figures for record-keeping.

"I had been looking at that for a while," Richards said. "During KVACs, I saw the 10.99, so I definitely wanted to get after that."

Richards's seed times in the 200 and 400 were ahead of the state records, so he entered the day with historic aspirations.

"I was chasing the records instead of the wins," he said. "I was trying to go for the 100, the 200 and the 400. ... It was definitely a big mental (goal) for me."

Ewings held off Orono standout Ruth White to win the 1,600 in 4:58.65 and the 3,200 in 10:33.65, breaking marks of 4:59.20 set by NYA's Bridget Gagne in 2001 and 10:44.75 set by White the season before.

"It wasn't a goal. I wasn't really running for time, more running for place, but I was pretty happy with that," Ewings said. "Every week, you can't PR. ... That can't be the complete focus for me, at least. I know it works for other people, but I train better when I'm looking to beat someone."

She's had plenty of battles with White over the years.

"Whenever I step on the line with her, I know it's going to be a very high-intensity race," she said.

Colson was paced by Cognata last year, then capitalized on the chance to top his mark.

"It was (the goal) last year, it didn't happen," Colson said. "This year, I wanted to go for it. The weather was a little hot, so I said 'I'll be smart for the first lap, and not kill myself.' "

Multiple winners included NYA's Graca Bila, who won the girls' 200 (26.27) and 300 hurdles (46.06) and Sarah Moore, who won the high jump (5-2) and long jump (17-9.75), as well as Bucksport's Haley Rose (100, 12.60; 400, 1:00.81).

This story will be updated.

