Class C 2023 football district previews: Polls, storylines, players, games to watch

As the Oklahoma high school football season nears, it’s time to break down Class C.

Tipton, which has had lots of success over the past decade, enters as the defending state champion, but it’s a new year and it’ll be interesting to see how everything goes.

Here are some storylines, players and games to watch and district coaches’ polls for Class C during the 2023 season.

Waynoka's Landon Seiger rushes for a touchdown during the Class C football state championship game between Tipton and Waynoka at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Okla., Friday, Dec., 2, 2022.

Top storylines

Will Waynoka get over the hump? The Railroaders nearly were perfect last season, going 13-0 before losing to Tipton 62-36 in the title game. But Waynoka is expected to have another solid team and will try to achieve its ultimate goal this year.

How will Tipton fare? The Tigers won their eighth football state title last season and finished 14-0. Tipton will once again be a team to keep an eye on, and the Tigers will try to claim their seventh championship since 2012.

Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian remains a team to watch. The Mustangs went 10-2 last year and lost to Mountain View-Gotebo 34-20 in the quarterfinals. Wesleyan Christian had a stellar offense last season, and quarterback Tyrel Cloud will try to help it stay that way.

Players to watch

Alex Jennings, Sr., Coyle: A quarterback, he had 1,400 rushing yards last year, helping the Bluejackets to a 6-5 season.

Mavric Judd, So., Timberlake: Timberlake has a talented team, and Judd is a rising star. He was named to the all-district underclassmen offensive team for C-1 as a wide receiver last season.

Landon Seiger, Jr., Waynoka: One of the main leaders for one of the best teams in Class C, the fullback and linebacker will be a key player on both sides of the football.

Games to watch

Timberlake at Waynoka, Week 6: Timberlake played Waynoka close last year but lost 44-32. A win would be huge for the program and could have a big impact on the District C-1 title race.

Tipton at Mountain View-Gotebo, Week 8: This will likely be Tipton’s biggest district test of the season. Last season’s matchup wasn’t close as Tipton notched a 46-0 victory.

Coyle at Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian, Week 10: This regular-season finale could play a big role in determining the District C-4 winner. Both were playoff teams last season and have a great chance for another solid year.

Coaches’ polls

C-1

1. Waynoka (13-1)

2. Timberlake (11-2)

3. Medford (5-6)

4. Buffalo (6-5)

5. Boise City (1-9)

6. Tyrone (4-6)

7. Sharon-Mutual (3-6)

8. Deer Creek-Lamont (0-10)

C-2

1. Tipton (14-0)

2. Mountain View-Gotebo (8-4)

3. Ryan (7-4)

4. Geary (5-6)

5. Corn Bible (4-6)

T-6. Grandfield (3-7)

T-6. Temple (0-0)

8. Bray-Doyle (1-9)

C-3

1. Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian (10-2)

T-2. Coyle (6-5)

T-2. Wilson Henryetta (8-2)

4. Oaks Mission (6-5)

5. Copan (4-6)

6. Watts (4-6)

7. Bluejacket (2-7)

8. South Coffeyville (0-10)

C-4

1. Thackerville (7-5)

2. Graham-Dustin (7-4)

3. Maysville (8-4)

4. Maud (11-1)

5. Bowlegs (2-8)

6. Paoli (4-6)

7. Sasakwa (1-9)

8. Fox (0-10)

*last year’s record in parentheses

—Nick Sardis

