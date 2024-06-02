Class B Roundup: Surrey, Washburn/Wilton-CS win

Jun. 2—JAMESTOWN — The Surrey Mustangs scored three runs in the sixth inning to give them a 6-4 win over Bottineau High School in the seventh-place game on Saturday, June 1, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Braves (9-8) opened the scoring two batters in the top of the first before the Mustangs responded with one of their own in the bottom of the first to tie the game up at one. The Braves retook the lead on a single in the second to go up 2-1 and the score stayed that way until the third when the Mustangs tied it up at two.

The Braves continued to punch back though as in the fourth the Braves' Carson Haerer scored on a passed ball to take a 3-2 lead. After the Mustangs once again tied the game up, Haerer came up clutch once again with a single to push his team in front 4-3. The senior finished the day going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs.

The biggest hit of the day came off the bat of Isaac Sherven who hit a triple to score three runs and push the Mustangs (9-12) in front 6-4.

BHS 4, SHS 6

BHS: 1 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 4 8 2

SHS: 1 0 1 0 1 3 X — 6 6 4