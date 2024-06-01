Class B Roundup: Des Lacs-Burlington, Washburn/Wilton-CS win

May 31—JAMESTOWN — The Des Lacs-Burlington baseball team booked their spot in the fifth-place game with a tight 4-3 over Surrey in the consolation semifinals of the 2024 NDHSAA Class B Baseball Tournament on Friday, May 31, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The teams traded runs in the first, thanks to errors, to send the game to the second, which tied at one. The Mustangs (8-12) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth before the Lakers (21-4) responded with a run to knot the game up once again. The Lakers took the lead for good in the fifth when Collin Abernathey scored on a wild pitch to push his team in front 3-2.

The Lakers tacked on one more run in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead. The Mustangs clawed one back in the seventh when Conrad Walsh scored on a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-3.

SHS 3, DLB 4

SHS: 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 — 3 6 3

DLB: 1 0 0 1 1 1 X — 4 2 3

The Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton baseball team got hits from seven players in their lineup to help them get a 7-3 win over Bottineau in the consolation semifinals of the 2024 NDHSAA Class B Baseball Tournament on May 31.

The Braves got out to a quick 2-0 lead over the first two innings before the Cardinals got one back in the third. The Cardinals' Charles Sannes hit a single in the fourth to tie the game up at two. The next hitter was Hunter Wolff who hit another RBI single to push his team in front 3-2. The Braves would not go away quietly though as tied the game up at three in the fourth.

The Cardinals exploded in the fifth with three runs on five hits and one error to take a 7-3 lead.

The Cardinals return to the field on Saturday, May 31, when they take on Des Lacs-Burlington in the fifth-place game. The Braves attempt to finish their season with a win at 11:30 a.m. on May 31, when they face off against Surrey.

WWCS 7, BHS 3

WWCS: 0 0 1 2 4 0 0 — 7 11 2

BHS: 1 1 0 1 0 0 0 — 3 8 2

The full bracket is below:

Day 1 5/30:

#1 Thompson 14 vs. Surrey 0

#4 Des Lacs-Burlington 2 vs. #5 New Rockford-Sheyenne 3

#2 Central Cass 3 vs. Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton 1

#3 Grafton 10 vs. Bottineau 1

Day 2 5/31:

Surrey 3 vs. #4 Des Lacs-Burlington 4

Washburn/Wilton/Center-Stanton 7 vs. 3 Bottineau 3

#1 Thompson vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne

#3 Grafton Spoilers vs. #2 Central Cass