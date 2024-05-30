Class B quarterfinal softball roundup: Scotland/Menno pulls away from Gayville-Volin to reach semis

May 30—ABERDEEN — A late rally helped Scotland/Menno pull away from Gayville-Volin in a Class B quarterfinals softball game on Thursday afternoon.

With the sides tied 8-8 through five innings, the No. 5 Trappers scored a run in the sixth inning, and three runs in the seventh inning to claim a 12-8 win over the No. 4 Raiders.

Scotland/Menno (13-4) will advance to the semifinals to face No. 1 Castlewood at 3 p.m. on Friday.

The Trappers finished the game with 15 hits, including five from Olivia Binde, who batted in three runs and reached home three times. Nora Robb added a three-hit game, with an RBI and three runs, while Amanda Rames had two hits and a run and Trinity Bietz had a solo home run. Binde pitched seven innings for the Trappers, allowing 10 hits and striking out 10 to record the win.

Scotland/Menno struck early with two runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning, capped by a two-RBI triple by Binde to lead 5-1. The Trappers added three in the fourth to lead 8-3, but Gavyille-Volin came storming back, scoring three in the fourth and two in the fifth to tie the game.

The go-ahead run for Scotland/Menno came on an RBI groundout by Robb, then the Trappers added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

Powering the Raiders' offense was Ayla Dimmer, who had three hits, an RBI and a run. Kendra Beeck-Waterman added two hits, an RBI and a run, and Dimmer picked up the loss on the mound, pitching seven 15-hit innings with four strikeouts.

Gayville-Volin (14-6) will play Elkton-Lake Benton in the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. on Friday.

ABERDEEN — Defending champion and top-seeded Castlewood will return to the semifinals after a comfortable win over No. 8 Elkton-Lake Benton on Thursday.

Claire Horn powered the Warriors' effort with a two-hit, three RBI and one-run performance, while recording the win on the mound by allowing five hits and striking out six through six innings.

Bridgette Horn added three hits, two RBIs and two runs, as Castlewood scored four runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth to reach the 10-run rule.

Kylie Ramlo recorded the loss for the Elks, allowing eight hits and striking out four through five innings pitched.