Class B No. 1 Calumet clips Ada in finals

Apr. 16—ROFF — The Ada High baseball team scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings but couldn't contain Calumet in the top of the eighth in a tense 10-7 loss to the Chieftains Saturday afternoon in the finals of the Roff Spring Baseball Tournament.

Coach Shane Coker's club earned its spot in the championship game with a pair of wins Friday at Cougar Field. Ada topped Granite 5-1 before slipping past Tushka 6-5.

The Cougars, who have won 10 of their past 13 games, were 12-14 on the year heading into district doubleheader road date with Douglass on Monday. Ada is at home today versus Allen for Senior Night.

Calumet, ranked No. 1 in Class B, improved 14-3. Tushka ranked No. 2 in Class A, saw a 13-game winning streak come to an end against the Cougars and left the tournament with a 21-2 record.

Granite, No. 8 in Class B, suffered back-to-back losses in the Roff Tournament and left town at 12-7.

Calumet 10, Ada 7

(8 Innings)

The Cougars trailed 4-0 before scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to grab a 5-4 lead.

Calumet scored twice in the top of the seventh to grab a 6-5 advantage before Ada forced extra innings with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Reid Samson got Ada started in the seventh when he cracked a one-out double to center field. Samson scored and tied the game when Will Johnson reached on a Calumet error.

Doubles from Derrick Krantzman and Kaleb Thiessen in the top of the eighth inning keyed a four-run Calumet volley. Kyler Thiessen added a run-scoring single in the Chieftain uprising that also included an Ada error and a sacrifice fly from Dalton Belcher.

The Cougars finished with 11 hits in the game, led by JD Dugan who went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Kyler Gaddis finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored for Ada and Cade Stick also had two hits and drove in a run. Samson finished 1-for-3 with two walks and a run scored and Elvis Edwards was hit by a pitch and scored twice.

Kaleb Thiessen led an 11-hit Calumet offense, going 3-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and two runs scored. Belcher finished 2-for-5 with a home run — a two-run-shot in the top of the seventh that put Calumet ahead 6-5 — and three RBIs. Hunter Arnold went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and three runs scored for the Chieftains and Kyler Thiessen ended up 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Samson got the pitching start for Ada but didn't figure into the decision. He struck out five, walked four and allowed four earned runs in 6.2 innings.

Kyler Thiessen snagged the mound win for Calumet in relief. He struck out four, walked two and allowed one earned run in four innings.

Ada 6, Tushka 5

The Cougars scored three runs in both the first and second innings to jump out to a 6-2 lead and then held off the Tigers.

Ada finished with eight total hits, led by JD Dugan who went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Keith Cook hammered a two-run homer in the second inning for Ada and Elvis Edwards went 1-for-4 with a double, and RBI and two runs scored. Hunter McDonald also had a hit and scored a pair of runs for the hosts.

Walt Kerr had two of four Tushka hits. He finished 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.

Edwards picked up the pitching win for Ada. He struck out four, walked one and allowed four earned runs in 4.2 innings. Dugan tossed the final 2.1 innings. He struck out two, walked one and didn't allow a run or a hit.

Pete Goodson was the losing hurler for Tushka. He struck out five, walked one and allowed three earned runs in six solid innings.

Ada 5, Granite 1

Ada pitcher Brock Boyles handcuffed the Granite offense throughout the game. He struck out six, walked two and allowed just one earned run in the strong complete-game outing. He helped his cause by going 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

Elvis Edwards finished 1-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored in Ada's six-hit offense and Reid Samson cracked a double for the Cougars.

The Panthers also collected six total hits, led by Jaxson Wade who finished 2-for-3. Devon Polk doubled and scored a run for Granite.

Degan Sanders absorbed the pitching loss for Granite. He struck out two, walked three and allowed one earned run.