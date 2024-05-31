Class B golf notebook: Hanson boys among area contenders in chase for state title

May 31—ALEXANDRIA, S.D. — The Hanson boys golf team is ready to go for the Class B state crown.

Coming off of victories in the Pre-Region 4B tournament and the Region 4B tournament, the Beavers will send all four of their golfers as one of the 12 teams vying for the championship, set to begin Monday, June 3, at Brookings Country Club.

In the week between regions and state, Hanson has focused predominantly on getting clean ball strikes through minor adjustments in range sessions. In addition, just going out to the course to play practice rounds has proved beneficial.

"Just getting out and playing (a practice round) helps you refine your putting stroke," head coach Tate Schoenfelder said. "Golf is one of those sports where the more you play, the more you feel comfortable. We just tweak things to improve their swings slightly at this point."

AJ Wilber has been the top scorer the last two events for Hanson, firing rounds of 77 and 79, respectively, placing in the top-five individually. Ben Wilber and Will Jarding have provided Hanson's other counting scores, as only three scores count in the team standings in Class B. Capable of posting low numbers, the message to them is simple.

"If you guys go out and golf," Schoenfelder said to his team, "your score is going to take care of itself. You can't worry about what your score is and where you're at in the rankings. Trust your instincts and ability, and everything else will fall into place."

From practice rounds played at Brookings Country Club, the approach from Hanson is going to be calculated, as narrow windows off the tee and bunkers surrounding the majority of the greens will force golfers to strategically play shots. Above all else, the team that adjusts between days will be the one to come out on top.

"You're playing every single hole twice," Schoenfelder said. "If you did something bad the first time through, make an adjustment and avoid that mistake again. Fatigue will be a factor, and how you overcome that will make the difference."

For Ethan golf, the Class B state tournament will only be the golfers against the course.

On the boys' side, Region 4B tournament winner Rylan Gerlach and Pre-Region 4B winner Aiden Riggs will tee it up in pursuit of the individual title and all-state honors at Brookings Country Club beginning on Monday. The top-25 individuals across all classes will receive all-state recognition.

"They know what they're capable of," head coach Bryce Roth said, alluding to both golfers having fired rounds in the 70s to win their recent tournaments. "They know they can shoot well, they know they can go out and win every tournament if they do things right. They're just stronger mentally because of it."

For the girls, Bella Guthrie will represent the Rustlers at Edgebrook Golf Course, unique due to the fact the back nine plays as a par-34, with three par-threes golfers will have to navigate through. For Guthrie, who played Lakeview's par-threes at 2-over par in the Region 4B tournament, the par-3s will be a chance to make up strokes.

"(Edgebrook) fits her game pretty well," Roth said. "A lot of her lowest scores have come on courses with a lot of par-3s, which fit her really well from a comfort level, and will work out for her during the tournament."

Ultimately, both tournaments will come down to how well the Ethan golfers hit their approaches into greens and decide whether to challenge hazards as they play their rounds. At the same time, Roth has encouraged them to still play aggressively, as scores are to be had out there.

"It's all about minimizing those wasted strokes," Roth said. "They can maybe get 50 or 60 extra yards, but bring in hazards and trouble into play. They've learned to play conservative-looking golf, but still be able to go out and shoot low scores."

There will be several area golfers and teams competing in the Class B state championship in both the team and area competitions.

On the girls side, Avon's McKenna Kocmich and Andes Central/Dakota Christian's Abigail Svatos go into state with victories in the Region 4B and Pre-Region 4B tournament, respectively. Svatos shot an 87 at Lakeview Golf Course in the region preview, while Kocmich fired a 90 to claim region medalist honors.

Platte-Geddes and Burke go into the state championship having all three of its golfers competing for both individual and the team honors. The Black Panthers were the Region 4B champions, led by Mallory Gant's round of 94. Calli Davis shot a 97 as the top scorer for the Cougars.

The boys Region 2B champion Wessington Springs is set to contend as a team alongside Hanson and Mount Vernon/Plankinton. The Spartans fired the second-lowest gross score in regionals at Rocky Run Golf Course with a 235, only four strokes behind Hamlin's total of 231 to win the Region 1B title. Individually, Blake Larson's round of 73 for the Spartans won him Region 2B medalist honors, and was third only to Hamlin's Aiden Abraham and Sully Buttes' Wesley Wittler's rounds of 72 for the lowest gross score across all region tournaments.

The Gregory duo of Luke Stukel and Trey Murray head into state with strong rounds in the last two tournaments, as does Bon Homme's Landon Bares off a top-five finish in the region tournament.

The Class B state golf tournament begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 3, in Brookings. The boys tournament will be held at Brookings Country Club, and the girls will compete at Edgebrook Golf Course.